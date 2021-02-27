The funeral of Captain Sir Tom Moore has taken place today and tributes have poured in.

The fundraising legend, who raised millions for the NHS during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on February 2 at the age of 100 after he battled coronavirus in hospital.

On Saturday (February 27), Sir Tom’s two daughters, Lucy Teixeira and Hannah Ingram-Moore, four grandchildren and his sons-in-law attended the funeral.

The war hero’s funeral took place on Saturday (Credit: Photo by Joe Giddens/AP/Shutterstock)

Sir Captain Tom Moore funeral

Sir Tom’s hearse left the family home just after 11:25am on Saturday and arrived at Bedford crematorium 15 minutes before the ceremony.

The war hero was given a guard of honour at the send-off, while six members of the Yorkshire Regiment carried his coffin out of the hearse.

Meanwhile, the funeral was also marked by a flypast from a C-47 Dakota, a Second World War plane.

Tributes poured in for Sir Tom (Credit: Photo by Joe Giddens/AP/Shutterstock)

In addition, a firing party of 14 soldiers fired a three-round gun salute before the coffin was carried into the building.

Sir Tom’s coffin had a replica of his service cap from the Second World War and a wreath from the Yorkshire Regiment.

It was also draped in the Union flag.

During the service – which was broadcast online – Michael Buble had recorded a version of his song Smile especially for Sir Tom’s funeral.

Meanwhile, Sir Tom’s track with Michael Ball, You’ll Never Walk Alone, also played during the service.

Sir Tom raised millions for the NHS (Credit: BBC)

What did Sir Tom’s family say?

Sir Tom’s family paid tribute to their beloved father and grandfather during the service.

His daughter Lucy said: “Daddy, you would always tell us, best foot forward and true to your word that’s just what you did last year.”

She concluded the speech, saying: “Daddy. I am so proud of you. What you achieved your whole life, and especially in the last year.

“You may be gone, but your message and your spirit lives on.”

Sir Tom’s grandson Benji also paid tribute to his grandfather.

Sir Tom remembered today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He said: “I truly don’t believe I’d be the person I am today without your sound guidance. You have been the most incredible grandfather, mentor and friend.”

After that, Sir Tom’s granddaughter Georgia read out a poem called the Magician.

Later, Tom’s daughter Hannah paid tribute to her father.

She said: “We could not have asked for a magical childhood. We felt so loved and so safe.”

Tom’s family attended the small funeral (Credit: Photo by Joe Giddens/AP/Shutterstock)

Tributes for Sir Tom

Tributes have poured in on social media for Sir Tom.

Piers Morgan, who interviewed Tom for his show Life Stories, wrote on Twitter: “Wonderful words on the day of the great man’s funeral.

“RIP Captain Tom – and thanks for everything.”

As he watched the service, Piers also said, “Well, that was a tearjerker,” alongside a crying face emoji.

The Queen pays tribute

Meanwhile, earlier the deputy Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, David Pearson, laid a wreath in Keighley – Sir Tom’s birthplace – on behalf of the Queen.

Fans have also left their tributes on Twitter.

One person said: “Sending my love, thoughts and condolences to Captain Sir Tom Moore & his family.

“Thank you for all you have done and for inspiring us all in a time of darkness. R.I.P @captaintommoore.”

Another added: “Incredibly honoured to @captaintommoore Captain Sir Tom’s family for allowing the public in to share his funeral in your time of grief and sorrow.”

A third said: “An incredible man who will never be forgotten. RIP Captain Sir Tom.”

