Gogglebox favourite Sophie Sandiford wowed her fans as she posed in a plunging dress for a boozy night of fun.

The reality TV star looked glam as she ditched her bra and smiled for a picture in an orange dress.

Sophie Sandiford appears on Gogglebox with brother Peter (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Gogglebox’s Sophie Sandiford post on Instagram?

The photo shows Sophie with a drink in her hand. In the caption, she joked she was already having to ‘hold the wall’ despite it being early in the evening.

She captioned the photo: “Not even eight and already holding the wall.”

Her followers flooded the comments with messages telling her how stunning she looks.

One said: “Rocking that cleavage. Love the dress and hair.”

Another wrote: “Gorgeous, Sophie!”

A third put: “Wow, you look amazing.”

Someone else called her “the hottest thing in the North”.

“Lookin’ good, Soph,” said a fifth admirer.

Gogglebox star Sophie has shared pictures of her transformation during lockdown (Credit: Channel 4)

Earlier this month, Sophie shared snaps of her transformation as she was pictured looking completely different to her appearance on Gogglebox.

The star, who features on the popular Channel 4 programme with her brother Pete, revealed she was taking advantage of lockdown to try out a brand new look.

Clearly happy with her newly coloured blonde hair, she had decided to show it off on social media.

But the TV personality took some of the attention away from her gorgeous new look when she jokingly posed in front of a ‘cocktail’ sign – while cutting off the last part of word.

Sophie Sandiford looking ‘gorgeous’

Sophie’s 171,000 followers were loving it, with one replying, “You look lovely” and another telling her, “You look absolutely gorgeous”.

It was the second time Sophie decided to dramatically rejig her style recently, following her silver hair transformation in July.

She’s not the only Gogglebox star to undergo a lockdown transformation.

Earlier this month, Ellie Warner left fans stunned as she debuted her dramatic new hair on social media.

