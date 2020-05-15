Gogglebox fans shocked as favourites Jenny Newby and Lee Riley reveal 'twinning' lockdown transformation

Reality stars and Gogglebox favourites Jenny Newby and Lee Riley have shocked fans of the show by revealing how similar they are starting to look to each other under lockdown.

On Twitter, the pals shared a snap of themselves looking disheveled and startlingly alike as they encouraged followers to tune in to tonight's episode.

They wrote in the caption, alongside a string of laughing-crying emojis: "Week eight in isolation. When you start blending into each other and can't be bothered what you look like."

"Happy #Gogglebox Friday everyone," they continued, adding: "Hope you are all keeping well

Light relief in lockdown

"An hour of light relief and laughter for you, much love to you all @C4Gogglebox #StaySafe."

Like twins!

Their shocked fans were in hysterics in the replies.

"Look like twins!" said one.

Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee shocked fans with their 'twinning' lockdown looks (Credit: Channel 4)

Another, confused, asked: "Jenny on the right?!"

Like they've had electric shocks

A third told them: "You two look like something out of the Rocky Horror Show."

Someone else asked: "Crikey, have you both had your fingers in the plug sockets?"

"Oh my goodness, you two are such fashionistas," said a fifth.

"You look great matter what," another assured them, adding: "Looking forward to #goggleboxfriday, see you later."

Jenny and Lee are normally a guaranteed laugh on Gogglebox.

But last week, the pair were emotional as they watched Yasmeen Nazir's heartbreaking abuse scenes in Coronation Street.

Sobbing into a tissue, Jenny said, "There'll be people out there who are treated like this" as they watched evil abuser Geoff Metcalfe force Yasmeen to put on a dress bought from one of his escorts.

