The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 11th May 2020
TV

Gogglebox star Mary Killen sparks Ofcom complaints after being accused of 'racist' impression

Her impression was controversial

By Entertainment Daily
Tags: Gogglebox, Ofcom

Mary Killen's impression of Kim Jong-un's sister on Gogglebox was deemed "racist" by 33 people who complained about it to Ofcom.

Mary made the remarks in Friday's show (May 8).

All the Gogglebox regulars were watching the news, which showed the North Korean leader back in public after some time away.

Mary told husband Giles Kim Jong-un's sister was a "James Bond villain" (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Gogglebox viewers disappointed by show's tribute to June Bernicoff following her death

Speculation

Pete and Sophie Sandiford expressed sympathy for the dictator.

"Can't he take a break?" Pete joked.

But Mary Killen was not so kind about the North Korean leader and his family.

She said: "I think what will happen is, if he is dead, and this is fake video, then the sister will just need to put things in place for her to take the reigns."

Gogglebox families discussed Kim Jon-un's first public appearance in 20 days (Credit: Channel 4)

Related Topics

Gogglebox Ofcom

Trending Articles

 Michelle Keegan hints she could return to her role in Our Girl in the future
Coronation Street teen Alex Bain declares his love for new girlfriend after split from his baby's mum
Dan Walker reignites feud with TV rival Piers Morgan with dig
Emmerdale fans stunned as Isabel Hodgins shares picture with 'lookalike' sister
Woman admits selling supermarket home delivery slots to the elderly and vulnerable for £30 each
EastEnders star Milly Zero stuns in make-up free lockdown selfie