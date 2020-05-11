Gogglebox star Mary Killen sparks Ofcom complaints after being accused of 'racist' impression

Mary Killen's impression of Kim Jong-un's sister on Gogglebox was deemed "racist" by 33 people who complained about it to Ofcom.

Mary made the remarks in Friday's show (May 8).

All the Gogglebox regulars were watching the news, which showed the North Korean leader back in public after some time away.

Mary told husband Giles Kim Jong-un's sister was a "James Bond villain" (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Gogglebox viewers disappointed by show's tribute to June Bernicoff following her death

Speculation

Pete and Sophie Sandiford expressed sympathy for the dictator.

"Can't he take a break?" Pete joked.

But Mary Killen was not so kind about the North Korean leader and his family.

She said: "I think what will happen is, if he is dead, and this is fake video, then the sister will just need to put things in place for her to take the reigns."

Gogglebox families discussed Kim Jon-un's first public appearance in 20 days (Credit: Channel 4)

Mary then did an impersonation of Kim Yo-jong with a stereotypical Korean accent while rolling her eyes back and waving her head around. I'm not sure how PC it is, but that is an excellent imitation. Then hubby Giles said: "That's a very good imitation, Mary. I'm not sure how PC it is, but that is an excellent imitation." Now, according to The Sun, Ofcom received 33 complaints over Mary's comments. Ent Daily has contacted Ofcom for comment. Read more: Gogglebox fans 'uneasy' with the Malones' 'unhygienic' habit Pete joked that dictator Kim was entitled to a break (Credit: C4) Gogglebox fans divided Fans on Twitter were divided by the episode. One wrote: "Giles and Mary are one of my faves on Gogglebox. People calling her racist need to give their heads a wobble! Does that mean we can't impersonate a scouse or Irish accent again?" Meanwhile, another said: "I think it's just ignorance but Giles, you're correct. 'It's not very PC.' #Gogglebox." Yet another said: "Mary impression was funny. If you're offended then you don't understand how progress works. People don't change overnight. Society changes gradually. They are from a different era. Understand this. "If anything Channel 4 is at fault." Do you think Mary's impression was racist or do people need to chill out? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know how you feel.