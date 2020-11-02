Piers Morgan told a Good Morning Britain guest she would never be invited back after a row on the show.

The daytime TV favourite, 55, told Trump supporter Harmeet Dhillon they wouldn’t asked her to come back on the show following today’s (November 2) episode, after she complained about it on Twitter.

During GMB, Piers clashed with Harmeet over the US president’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

What happened with Piers Morgan and Harmeet Dhillon on Good Morning Britain?

She accused the presenter of offering viewers misleading information about Trump’s responsibility for America’s high death rate.

As Harmeet spoke to defend Trump, Piers tried to talk over her, saying: “Can you stop talking for a moment? Excuse me! Sorry, is there a problem with your hearing?”

Piers then said: “You [claimed] I said a load of untruths! Name one untruth that I said.”

She clapped back: “That the president is responsible for all of these deaths and all these decisions [and has the power to govern shutdowns]. He does not have police power in the United States. 50 governors have that power.”

Can you stop talking for a moment? Excuse me. Sorry, is there a problem with your hearing?

“Well he has the power to tell people wear masks!” Piers said.

“He has no legal right to do that,” Harmeet told him, branding his words “ignorant”.

Piers replied: “He has the power to say from his platform, wear a damn mask!”

What did the GMB guest say on Twitter?

On Twitter, Harmeet took aim at Piers and guest interviewees Frank Luntz and Lord Jeffrey Archer.

She said: “I joined @piersmorgan and two dudes who called 2016 wrong – Frank Luntz and Lord Jeffrey Archer (both flogging books) and got repeatedly interrupted by Mr free speech book Piers. Sorry if the facts don’t fit your tendentious narrative guys – but I’m sticking to them.”

Did I mention the @GMB producers bait-and-switch — originally told me I would be on opposite polite Ron Reagan Jr. Instead, 45 minutes after originally promised hit time in the middle of the night I’m with these two wrong, book-selling windbags and @piersmorgan shouting at me… — HKD (Harmeet K. Dhillon) (@pnjaban) November 2, 2020

Harmeet added in a separate tweet: “Did I mention the @GMB producers’ bait-and-switch – originally told me I would be on opposite polite Ron Reagan Jr. Instead, 45 minutes after originally promised hit time in the middle of the night I’m with these two wrong, book-selling windbags and @piersmorgan shouting at me…”

Piers responded curtly, “Relax luv, you’ll never be invited back” to which Harmeet replied “bye” with a laughing emoji.

Relax luv, you’ll never be invited back. https://t.co/lM6JhWN4Ks — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 2, 2020

What did you think of the GMB interview? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.