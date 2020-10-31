Strictly star Ranvir Singh has been told by her GMB colleague Piers Morgan that she must win the show to avoid another ‘catastrophe’.

Piers, 55, appeared on Strictly: It Takes Two last night (October 30) and sent Ranvir, 43, a special message.

But far from encouragement, he laid down the law.

Piers laid down the law to Strictly star Ranvir (Credit: BBC)

What did Piers Morgan say to Ranvir?

In the past, the likes of Kate Garraway, Richard Arnold and Charlotte Hawkins have all appeared on Strictly.

But none of the Good Morning Britain stars have got past week seven, and Piers is desperate for the show not to be “let down” again.

With Ranvir and her dancing partner Giovanni Pernice on the sofa, host Rylan-Clark Neal showed them Piers’ motivational video.

Read more: Kate Garraway and Lorraine Kelly heap praise on Ranvir Singh’s ‘fabulous’ first dance

“You’re representing Good Morning Britain,” he began, “and we’ve been badly let down with Charlotte Hawkins last time.

“So badly that her dancer actually left the show. That was the damage she wrought.”

Ranvir and Giovanni appeared on last night’s It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

‘You have got to win’

Piers continued: “I can’t have another catastrophe on our watch.

“You have got to win.”

Read more: Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek has spoken for the first time since March

Ranvir was open-mouthed and shocked at Piers’ message.

I can’t have another catastrophe on our watch – you’ve got to win!

Rylan then quipped: “If you don’t, well, they’re going to sack you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranvir Singh (@ranvirtv) on Oct 30, 2020 at 10:04pm PDT

What did Ranvir say about Piers’ message?

After the show, Ranvir took to Instagram to thank her colleague for the message.

“I’m so lucky to work with such supportive colleagues @piersmorgan,” she joked.

“Thanks for the surprise ‘motivational’ pep talk on #ittakestwo @bbcstrictly ahead of this Saturday’s #quickstep with @pernicegiovann1.

“Quote: ‘I can’t have another catastrophe on our watch – you’ve got to win!'”

Ranvir has found training tough this week (Credit: BBC)

How has Ranvir’s week been?

Last week in the first live show, Ranvir impressed the judges with her steamy paso doble.

The judges awarded her a score of 21 out of 30.

However, ahead of this week’s quickstep, Ranvir admitted rehearsals were “hard”.

To prove her point, she hosted Thursday’s edition of GMB with her foot in ice water.

“You’ve got hardly any days and you are learning a brand-new dance,” she said

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight (October 31) on BBC One at 7.10pm