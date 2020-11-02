Piers Morgan lashes out at ‘scumbag’ thieves as Kate Garraway’s family car is stolen

Piers Morgan has slammed “scumbag” thieves who stole Kate Garraway‘s family car.

Kate’s 20-year-old car, nicknamed “Vicky Volvo”, was nicked as her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital.

Appearing on Monday’s Good Morning Britain, Kate revealed she first thought the car had been taken due to an unpaid parking ticket.

Piers Morgan slammed “scumbag” thieves who stole Kate Garraway’s family car (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say on GMB?

She said: “I thought it’s bound to be an unpaid parking ticket that Derek hasn’t been able to sort out while out of action since March and it’s probably gone through a system and it’s been impounded.

Read more: Lorraine: Kate Garraway addresses weight loss concerns amid husband’s health battle

“But it’s actually been stolen.”

Piers fumed: “Some little scumbag or scumbags have come to your house and stolen your car when you’re going through what you’re going through.

Kate said it’s a “real nuisance” to not have a car (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan issues plea

“It is absolutely disgusting. If you know anybody who has got this car… what colour is it?”

Kate replied: “It’s silver, it’s battered, it’s old, it’s got a roofbox.”

Piers said: “We want that car back. Also if there are any car dealers or anyone that wants to help out, it would be very nice if we could get Kate a car.

“I would imagine Kate, it’s rather important to you to have access to a car.”

Kate said: “It’s a real nuisance. Even just going to the shops. I do need to have a car.”

Derek has been in hospital since March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers admitted: “It makes me puke that somebody has done this. Kate you will have a car.”

Kate continued: “I don’t know why but it was such a body blow, particularly to [her son] Billy.

It makes me puke that somebody has done this.

“That was our family car and it’s just like another thing that’s been grabbed away.

“There are bigger things in the world than a car going on right now, but it’s one of those things.”

‘I’m praying for a 2nd miracle and this could be it but we still don’t know.’@Kategarraway’s husband Derek has said his first word after being hospitalised with coronavirus for the past seven months. We’re all with you Kate❤️ Kate will join @lorraine at 9.10 this morning. pic.twitter.com/d27ufA8UVD — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 2, 2020

Piers told the camera: “Honestly, if you took that car look at your humanity for a moment please and give the damn thing back.

“It’s got sentimental value. It is the family car and it’s the only car the two kids have known, it’s part of the family life. This family needs that car.”

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Derek has been in hospital since March after contracting coronavirus.

Even though he’s now free of the virus, it has caused a lot of damage to his body.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.