GMB host Charlotte Hawkins has added fuel to the Strictly Come Dancing romance rumours surrounding her co-host Ranvir Singh.

The rumour mill has been in overdrive over the unmistakable chemistry between Ranvir and her professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

And now, speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Charlotte Hawkins reveals we should “watch this space” when it comes to a potential romance between the two.

Charlotte Hawkins has opened up about a potential romance between her GMB co-host Ranvir and pro dancer Giovanni (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB host Charlotte Hawkins say about Ranvir?

Charlotte revealed she is “so proud” of how well Ranvir is doing on the show.

However, as well as her fancy footwork, her chemistry with Giovanni has captured the hearts of the British public, who are all seemingly willing the pair to get together romantically.

And, Charlotte admitted, Ranvir is “thrilled” by the rumours.

Charlotte told ED!: “She’s been quite thrilled about all the rumours. Who knows, we’ll have to watch this space to see what happens romance wise.”

Charlotte took part in Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017 and can see how the show’s so-called “curse” can strike.

She’s been quite thrilled about all the rumours. Who knows, we’ll have to watch this space to see what happens romance wise.

“I think the thing is you spend a lot of time stepping into a different world, stepping into a magical sparkly world, and for some people they kind of don’t want to leave that behind,” Charlotte said.

“You do spend a lot of time with the people you’re not only dancing with but the other dancers, the other celebrities as well, so I can imagine for some people they fall in love with that, or fall in love with somebody along the way.

“We’ll wait and see if it strikes this year,” she teased.

Charlotte said she’s ‘so proud’ of how well Ranvir is doing (Credit: BBC)

Bringing the trophy home

Charlotte also revealed that Ranvir is making dancing looking “so effortless”, she’s wondering if she’ll be the first GMB star to bring the Glitterball trophy home.

One man who’ll certainly be pleased about that would be show anchor Piers Morgan.

“It would make Piers’ day I think if that was the case,” Charlotte said, revealing she tries to ignore his comments about her performance on the show.

“It’s one of those things that I can’t escape. I’ve just got to get used to the fact that it gets a mention at every single opportunity,” she said.

“Whether it’s just how bad my dancing was or that I finished Brendan Cole’s career, usually there’s some sort of dig involved whenever Piers is talking about Strictly.”

Charlotte said she tries to ‘ignore’ Piers Morgan’s comments about her dancing (Credit: Splash News)

Piers on Strictly?!

Charlotte revealed she would “love” to see Piers sign up for the show, though.

“I’d love to see him do it,” she said, adding: “It could go one of two ways.

“I’ve seen him dance so I’m not sure it’s really fair to inflict that on the nation to be honest with you, particularly not at a time like this.

“He says they wouldn’t be able to afford him anyway because he’s set a fee that is too high. So thankfully we might all be saved from that.”

She’s also backing the lovely Anton Du Beke for a full-time judging role on the show.

“He’s great,” she said.

“Hats off to Anton, he did such a brilliant job and he definitely deserves a place on the judging panel.

“I think I would’ve loved him to have been a judge when I did it!”

