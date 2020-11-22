Strictly Come Dancing star Ranvir Singh reignited rumours of a romance with her dance partner Giovanni Pernice with a saucy post about the heat during their latest routine.

The rumour mill has been buzzing about a possible romance between the pair, largely because of their sizzling chemistry on the dance floor.

The star has previously laughed off suggestions that the ‘Strictly curse’ has struck, but couldn’t resist a little teasing in her latest Instagram post.

Ranvir Singh fuelled romance rumours again on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

What did Ranvir Singh say?

Sharing a picture of the pair after their steamy tango, the Good Morning Britain presenter wrote: “Totally chuffed to bits to have had the honour of closing tonight’s ‘Blackpool’ show with @pernicegiovann1 and to do the first #argentinetango of @bbcstrictly 2020!

“By the way, did somebody turn the central heating up in the studio or was it just me…”

Despite the post, Ranvir – who has an eight-year-old son from her former marriage – recently suggested the curse wasn’t that likely to strike.

Citing the age-gap between her and Giovanni, the 43-year-old told The Mirror: “We both find the idea that we might get hit by the curse very funny – he is a 30-year-old man!”

And the newsreader pointed out in an interview with OK! that Giovanni was always “sizzling” on the dancefloor, whether she was there or not.

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice on Strictly dance floor (Credt: BBC – Keiron McCarron)

“You know, Giovanni is so amazing, he doesn’t need me to be sensational!” she said.

“He sizzles all by himself. It doesn’t matter whether I’m in the room or not, he’s sizzling away!”

“The dances are all about being romantic and, of course, we have to make them convincing,” she added.

Strictly fans think Ranvir and Giovanni would be a good couple (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly viewers think Ranvir and Giovanni would be a great couple

Whatever Ranvir says, fans of the BBC ballroom competition think she and Giovanni would make a terrific couple.

“These two deffo would be a sizzling couple if they hooked up,” one fan posted on Twitter.

Another said: “Ranvir, you and Giovanni are the perfect dance couple and if you both become a couple, it would be a blessing.”

“There has never been a strictly couple with Ranvir and Giovanni’s chemistry OMG!” said another viewer.

Meanwhile, one said the chemistry between them on the dance floor was “unbelievable”.

