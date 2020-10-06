Gemma Collins Vegas
Gemma Collins teases one-woman show in Las Vegas

Could this be true?

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

Gemma Collins has teased that she has her own one-woman show in Las Vegas.

Never shy about stating her mind or getting involved in madcap projects, The GC, 39, left the message on her Instagram feed.

Just planning my LAS VEGAS ONE WOMAN SHOW ✌🏻

What did Gemma Collins say?

Sharing a photo that saw her wearing a leopard-print top and a sparkly London beanie, Gemma was also drinking a very fruity-looking cocktail.

She captioned the image: “Just planning my LAS VEGAS ONE WOMAN SHOW.”

Whether she was being serious or referring to the glam cocktail in her hand, only Gemma knows.

But we’d like to think Gemma would be the perfect fit for Vegas.

Somebody out there make it happen!

Gemma Collins
Followers loved the idea that Gemma Collins was headed to Vegas (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

What did the followers of Gemma Collins say?

It wasn’t long before her two million followers got excited.

Fellow TOWIE star Olivia Attwood said: “Omg. Front row tickets please and thanks you.”

Love Island’s Amy Hart also replied, saying: “Me and @rhiannonvaks will be there #vegasgals.”

This would be our only reasonable excuse for a huns trip to Vegas.

“This would be our only reasonable excuse for a huns trip to Vegas,” another said.

Finally a fan wrote: “OMG if this came true!”

Gemma Collins
Could Gemma really be on her way to Vegas? (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

What else has Gemma been up to?

In more stranger-than-fiction GC news, it emerged that the reality star had been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The shock nomination came when two YouTubers put Gemma’s name in for consideration.

Sadly, it was all a joke.

The pranksters set up The Romford Research Institute for Peace – a direct homage to Gemma’s Essex roots.

“The GC has spent 39 years promoting peace and harmony across Essex – and beyond,” said one of the jokers.

“If you look at what peace really means, take for example her on-off relationship with James Argent – no one died.”

