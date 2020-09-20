Gemma Collins has given an explosive interview to Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

The 39-year-old TV star has revealed new details about her on-off with James ‘Arg’ Argent as part of her tell-all interview with the Good Morning Britain host.

Gemma Collins will appear on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories (Credit: Splash)

Gemma Collins abuse

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “It was an emotional rollercoaster and Gemma opened up to him about deeply personal subjects, including how toxic her relationship with Arg had become and some exes who were abusive to her.

“It was a cathartic experience, though, and she’s proud of how far she’s come.”

Gemma will become the first former star of The Only Way Is Essex to appear on Life Stories, after spending several hours filming the episode with Piers on Friday.

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories is currently on air (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories guests

So far this series, Piers has interviewed Vinnie Jones, who spoke about the ongoing grief of losing wife Tanya.

Sir Captain Tom Moore has also appeared and broke down in tears as he discussed what his grandchildren mean to him.

In August, meanwhile, Gemma claimed Arg’s mum put a “strain” on their relationship.

The TV star split from Arg earlier this year and subsequently admitted she’s also pleased that his mum Patricia is no longer a prominent figure in her life.

Arg and Gemma have endured a volatile on and off relationship (Credit: Splash)

Arg and Gemma’s complex relationship

Gemma said: “I’ve always got on really well with my partner’s families.

“There was a problem with the last one because she’d always come knocking at the house. We never had time alone.

“That I found a little bit difficult. Like, every day down the house. I feel it did put a strain on our relationship.”

Despite this, Gemma insisted there’s no lingering bad blood, insisting she actually “really liked them as a family”.

