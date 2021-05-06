Gemma Collins has proudly showed off her incredible three stone weight loss, after receiving support from Joe Wicks.

The Diva Forever star, 40, looked sensational as she trained at her Essex home earlier today (May 6).

In recent years, Gemma has lost an impressive three stone and has vowed to keep going.

Gemma Collins shows off her weight loss

In her latest post, Gemma showed off her figure in a crop top bra and cycling shorts.

As she spoke to the camera, the reality star was seen using training battle ropes.

She said: “NOT LONG NOW for my ultimate life changing adventure!!!

“Can’t wait to share this with you. Thank you Joe Wicks the ultimate fitness guru for being really supportive and not judging me!!”

Furthermore, Gemma shared: “It really gave me a push yesterday and meant so much so thank you!!!”

The inspirational post followed shortly after Joe praised the star for her weight loss efforts.

Gemma Collins has continued to inspire fans with her weight loss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

While the fitness guru admitted he doesn’t know Gemma personally, he wished her luck as she works towards her goals.

Joe told Metro: “I think anyone that is going through a physical and mental transformation is inspiring, I think good luck to everybody.

Thank you Joe Wicks for being really supportive and not judging me!

“It’s about inspiring and people have different journeys. It’s not always about fat loss and weight loss, some people have a positive message around mental health and how they feel.”

He added: “I don’t know Gemma Collins personally… but good luck to anyone trying to inspire the people.”

Joe praised Gemma’s efforts in a recent interview (SplashNews.com)

How has Gemma lost weight?

As well as regular exercise, Gemma has turned to freezing cryotherapy in a bid to shed the pounds.

The therapy is used for muscle regeneration and boosting immune reactions in the body.

She documented the process on Instagram earlier this week, as she bravely stood in the machine naked.

The GC, who is reportedly back with ex Rami Hawash, then explained: “YES I’M NAKED MINUS!!! 180!!!!! SUNDAY HEALTH HEALING MY BODY!!”

Meanwhile, after losing 5lbs, Gemma recently gave in to temptation and ordered a takeaway.

She did, however, ensure she picked a “healthy option” tandoori dish.

