Gemma Collins is reportedly dating her ex-fiancé Rami Hawash – seven years after their engagement.

The Diva Forever star, 40, is believed to have rekindled their romance following her on/off relationship with James Argent.

Gemma and Rami started dating back in 2013, with the businessman popping the question over Christmas.

Who is Gemma Collins dating?

According to MailOnline, the former couple have been secretly dating for months.

An insider claims: “Gemma has been seeing Rami again in secret for the last six months.

“The pair have enjoyed spending time together and getting reacquainted during date nights in London and Essex.

She’s finally putting herself first and moving forward with her life

“Gemma suffered a lot of stress and trauma during her relationship with Arg, which has been on and off for years – but she’s finally putting herself first and moving forward with her life.”

Furthermore, Rami is now a father to three-year-old son Tristan.

ED! has contacted Gemma’s rep for comment.

What happened between Gemma and Rami?

The former TOWIE star split with her then-fiancé Rami in 2014.

It appears things turned sour soon after they moved in together.

Speaking about their engagement, Gemma previously said: “I knew it wasn’t right because when he asked me to marry him I zoned out and sort of stared into space.

“I should have said no, but I didn’t have the guts.”

Following their split, she also claimed he used her for fame.

She told The Mirror: “Rami was just using me for my fame. It’s just one of those things but I’m definitely going to stay away from bad boys.”

Meanwhile, Rami previously opened up about their time together – claiming it was like living with two different people.

Speaking to the same publication, he admitted: “Gemma Collins is a lovely, sweet person. The GC is not.

“I would wake up in the morning and I would look in her eyes. In a second I knew if it was sweet, funny Gemma who would make me ­breakfast and a nice cup of tea… or whether it was The GC.”

Gemma finally put an end to her romance with ex-boyfriend Arg last year.

During her Life Stories appearance, Gemma called Arg the “love of her life”.

However, she also documented the heartache she felt during his battle against addictions and his eating disorder.

