Gemma Collins has updated fans on her weight loss journey after losing half a stone.

The 40-year-old Diva Forever star has now dropped an impressive three-and-a-half stone over the years.

In recent weeks, Gemma has vowed to improve her overall health – and it’s paying off!

Gemma Collins has opened up on her weight loss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Gemma Collins say?

Speaking to New! magazine, Gemma shared: “I don’t weigh myself every week. Although, to be honest, I did this week and I lost another half a stone. I’m on a high-fat diet.

“It’s all personal, though – what works for me won’t work for you. But it’s not really about what the scales are saying, it’s about how you feel.”

Furthermore, she added: “I’m not putting a label on it. I feel amazing, it’s nice to be getting into smaller clothes, but more than anything it’s nice to feel healthy.”

It’s nice to feel healthy

Gemma went on to detail her workout plan, which includes cardio, weights and skipping.

Meanwhile, the former TOWIE star often uses Instagram to help motivate her followers.

In a recent post, Gemma was seen training in her garden as she took part in a gruelling circuit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins)

Gemma documents her weight loss journey

Alongside the post, Gemma penned: “Everyday I’m a step closer to becoming the best version of myself. The feeling is incredible, there is no limitation!

“I hope you enjoy this video as much I enjoyed making it… excuse the hair, plus I’ve finally had a fake tan, it’s been a long lockdown. I can’t bring myself to wash it off yet I’m actually enjoying the smell for once.”

In addition, she said: “I never thought for one minute I’d be making exercise videos, move over Jane Fonda… and @khloekardashian I’m coming for your bikinis. You’re everything and my inspiration.”

Read more: Gemma Collins news: Reality star becomes a ‘horse mummy’

Meanwhile, fans are noticing the difference.

One commented: “Big changes really visible now, thank you for doing it with exercise not peddling fake powders or creams.”

A second wrote: “Keep the hard work!! I love watching your workout.”

Gemma has lost half a stone (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Gemma been up to?

Weight loss aside, Gemma has been busy settling into her new home in Essex.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, she also starred in an advertising campaign for anti-animal cruelty organisation, PETA.

The hard-hitting campaign saw Gemma photographed with a skinned fox to dissuade fans from using real fur.

Read more: Gemma Collins takes the Mickey out of herself as she sells her own Easter eggs

However, she had shown on her Instagram feed only the day before receiving a delivery of meat to her house.

As a result, it led to some fans accusing her of hypocrisy.

One wrote: “You can’t say you’re against killing animals and then go eat them…”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.