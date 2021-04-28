Gemma Collins will be the new face of Surf washing powder after landing a seven-figure deal, according to reports.

And fans may be breathing a sigh of relief as it means the GC, 40, will take over from Dani Dyer, who was often mocked for her ‘perf with Surf’ adverts.

The GC is reportedly the new face of Surf (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins is perfect for Surf says a source

The Sun reports that Gemma will take over from Dani and has already filmed her first commercial.

Her deal will officially be announced in the “coming weeks” the newspaper said.

A source said: “Gemma is the new face of Surf washing powder and it’s the most lucrative deal she has ever signed.

“The money on the table for the gig is well over £1million and includes TV and social media adverts.

“They may be paying Gemma seven figures to come on board but they think the rewards for Surf will be even greater.”

ED! has contacted reps for Gemma for comment.

Viewers didn’t love Dani’s Surf advert (Credit: YouTube)

Everything’s not “perf with Surf”

Dani incurred the wrath of social media users with her now infamous Surf advert.

The catchphrase ‘Perf with Surf’ did not go down well with fans.

Especially as it was repeated on numerous occasions during each advert.

It remains to be seen whether the catchphrase will be retained, or the brand will come up with something new for Gemma.

I Dono why but the advert with dani dyer saying perf with surf makes me uncomfortable — Clare ☮️ (@clareybroonx) March 29, 2021

I put up with most adverts, but I cannot explain the level of STRESS that I feel when I watch dani dyer’s surf advert — (𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫)𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐞 (@crsilverr_) March 23, 2021

The Surf Ad with Dani Dyer.. extremely annoying 🥱 — Eibhlin Ni Griofa (@evegriffith74) March 3, 2021

That Dani Dyer Surf advert is painful to watch 😩😩😩 — ge❥rgia✨ (@georgiacarney_) February 22, 2021

How did viewers react to the Dani’s advert?

Over the course of Dani’s tenure as the face of Surf, viewers voiced their opinions on social media.

One viewer said: “I put up with most adverts, but I cannot explain the level of STRESS that I feel when I watch Dani Dyer’s Surf advert.”

Another fumed: “The Surf ad with Dani Dyer… extremely annoying.”

Will Gemma win over fans with her adverts? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third wrote: “I don’t know why but the advert with Dani Dyer saying perf with Surf makes me uncomfortable.”

Finally, a fourth commented: “That Dani Dyer advert is painful to watch.”

However, others loved the advert.

One said: “@Surfy_UKI I always love the Perf with Surf adverts! Dani is so relatable yet funny.”

Another told the star: “@Dani_MasDyer I’ve never seen anything so funny as your perf with Surf advert.”

