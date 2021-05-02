Gemma Collins has treated herself to a delicious takeaway after losing yet more weight.

The GC, 40, confirmed on Friday that she has lost 5lbs after embarking on another diet plan.

Gemma has already shed an impressive 3st and is far from ready to throw the towel in.

Gemma Collins tucked into a takeaway after losing more weight (Credit: Instagram/ @gemmacollins)

But on Saturday night (May 1, 2021), the star gave in to temptation and ordered a takeaway.

She did, however, ensure she picked a ‘healthy option’ tandoori dish.

Taking to Instagram, Gemma has shared a picture of her yummy meal with her fanbase.

She wrote: “Thank you @tandoorilounge for a lovely dinner with salad and a little rice. Nice healthy one. Earned it.”

The star decided to skip the rice and just ate the chicken (Credit: Instagram/ @gemmacollins)

Read more: Kerry Katona shares eye-popping lingerie picture as she reveals breast reduction plans

Gemma then posted a picture of her cleared plate, saying: “Guys, do you know what, this is well and truly earned.

“I’ve decided not to go for the rice, so I’ve had chicken, a bit of kebab and just a little bit of Makhani chicken.

“It’s really spicy but, do you know what, not too much sauce and absolutely beautiful.”

The Diva Forever star also revealed that she had “washed it down” with some Evian water.

Since appearing on Dancing On Ice in 2019, Gemma has been on a huge health kick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins)

She has tried various methods to slim down – including controversial weight loss jabs – and has so far lost a whopping 3st.

Last week, the star told fans she has shed another 5lbs after joining up with online coach Scott Francis.

Scott compares himself to a Sergeant Major, previously saying: “I have more of a hard line approach.”

Gemma had previously revealed that she is following a ‘high fat’ diet that has been tailored to her.

Speaking to New! magazine, she said: “I don’t weigh myself every week. Although, to be honest, I did this week and I lost another half a stone.

Gemma has lost more than 3st (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Harry Redknapp’s EastEnders appearance revealed as he films cameo

“I’m on a high-fat diet. It’s all personal, though – what works for me won’t work for you. But it’s not really about what the scales are saying, it’s about how you feel.

“I’m not putting a label on it. I feel amazing, it’s nice to be getting into smaller clothes, but more than anything it’s nice to feel healthy.”

Following her Indian feast, Gemma got up on Sunday morning and headed straight for some Cryotherapy.

It is believed that standing in freezing cold temperatures can help burn fat cells.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.