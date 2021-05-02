Gemma Collins is completely naked in her latest attempt to shed the pounds.

The former TOWIE star, 40, is said to have lost three stone over the last year.

But she’s clearly not done yet, as The GC is giving Cryotherapy a go.

As she dances to music, Gemma is naked within the ice-cold machine.

Taking to Instagram, Gemma explained: “YES I’M NAKED MINUS!!! 180!!!!! SUNDAY HEALTH HEALING MY BODY!! @icehealthcryo_spa HALLA is the best at burning the FAT in her CRYO MACHINE!!! followed by her LYMPHATIC DRAINING MACHINE!! This lady is A GODDESS!! HALLA I LOVE YOU !!! #lifechanging #cryotherapy #halla #southkensington thank you @jasonderulo for helping me through.”

Indeed the Diva Forever star joked: “I’m just picturing myself on the beach with Jason Derulo” as she braved the subfreezing temperatures.

Gemma is determined to get in tip-top shape! (Credit: SplashNews)

How are Gem’s fans reacting?

Her fans appeared envious of the beauty treatment.

One user wrote: “This looks fabulous, I must try” while another user mused: “I need this in my life if I can lose inches!”

To which Gemma replied: “It really does!”

Whereas a third user penned: “I must give this a go!”. Finally a fourth user praised: “Hi Gemma you’re such an inspiration you’re always happy and bubbly. And by the way you look great.”

Is Gemma still working out?

Gemma appears to be embarking on a major glow up.

As the already gorgeous star revealed her gruelling workout routine just yesterday.

The GC says she’s lost three stone (Credit: SplashNews)

She admitted she’d enjoyed one too many on Friday night as lockdown restrictions ease.

As a result, she struggled through a sweaty garden workout.

Gemma explained: “Yes we all went out yesterday. I did, everyone did, but we got to get back on it today.”

Later adding: “I can really feel it today.”

While she captioned the workout clip with: “Note to self !!! One must not drink wine hehe!! Guys if you had a glass too many no excuses!!! You can move your candy today.”

Meanwhile Gemma is said to be back with her former fiancé Rami Hawash.

The pair had dated on TOWIE before she moved on with James Argent.



A car mechanical repairs company owner, he is said to have a young son now.

Gemma and Rami have even been photographed kissing and cuddling while out and about.

