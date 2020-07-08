Gemma Collins admits 'nothing shocks me' after detailing traumatic miscarriage

Reality star Gemma Collins has revealed she is rarely fazed by the hardships of life after suffering a miscarriage - despite not knowing she was pregnant.

The 39-year-old bravely spoke about the ordeal on her BBC podcast, where she detailed how she watched her baby die in front of her.

Gemma - who has been open about her fertility struggles in the past - revealed she was four and a half months pregnant at the time.

What happened to Gemma?

She shared: "I’ve had some shocking things happen to me, I’m not sure I’ve spoken about this before.

"But I actually gave birth to a child, sadly, and basically the child was four months old. Basically, I had a miscarriage but obviously the baby was formed and it died in front of me."

Things sometimes are not meant to be.

Gemma continued: "I had to go to the hospital and my mum was there. I can remember my mum being really upset, I was in shock, I was upset.

"That was really a shocking moment for me. But this is what I’m saying, I can talk about it now. Things sometimes are not meant to be."

Gemma went on: "I’ll never forget it, it was a very traumatising experience because I didn’t know I was pregnant and literally I remember waking up with severe pains and my mum said to me, ‘Gemma you need to go to the toilet,’ and I was like, ‘Honey, this is not…’ I mean obviously I couldn’t describe...

"Look I try and find the bit of entertainment in this bad situation because I think that’s probably a coping mechanism of mine, I try to laugh or see a brighter side in things even though it was really traumatic."

Moving forward

Despite the devastating ordeal, Gemma says it's only made her stronger.

In fact, the reality star - who is notorious for her on/off romance with boyfriend James Argent - admitted she is rarely affected by major blows in life.

She continued: "I can remember just being in utter shock. I’ve been through a lot so I feel in life, nothing shocks me.

"So anything you could tell me now wouldn’t shock me because I’ve been through a lot and dealt with a lot, but I’m grateful for those experiences because I can sit here today and relay them to other people."

Opening up in the past

Gemma previously opened up about her miscarriage during an appearance on Channel 5 show In Therapy in 2016.

Following her hospital visit in 2012, she had to quickly put herself together to attend the National Television Awards.

She explained: "My mum started crying, but I knew I had to go and perform at the National Television Awards.

"I had loads of padding on because I was bleeding heavily, but to the outside world they wouldn't know.

"I can remember Sam and Billie [Faiers] picking me up in a nice chauffeur-driven car. They were like, 'Gem you look amazing'. And I was thinking, 'I can barely move with all this padding on beneath'."

The devastated star added: "I do feel guilty. What if I can never have a baby now? The miscarriage felt like God’s way of punishing me."

Gemma's baby plans

Last month, Gemma revealed she would "love to have a child" next year after shedding three stone in lockdown.

The former TOWIE star told The Sun: "I would love to have a child.

"It would be great for me and such a positive message for all the girls out there who don’t want to rush their life or their life has taken different a direction, like me who’s put their career first."

Gemma has struggled with her weight ever since she was told she had polycystic ovary syndrome. However, she has since been reassured her weight loss may increase her chances of conceiving.

