Gemma Collins looks 'unrecognisable' as she launches loungewear range with In The Style

Reality TV queen Gemma Collins has launched a new collection with In The Style.

And, with staying in now the new going out, the star has turned her hand to loungewear.

It features pyjamas, robes and night shirts and each comes with a matching face mask, too!

Gemma previewed the range, which went on sale at 6pm tonight (July 7) on her Instagram account earlier this week.

The GC is most definitely back Gemma wears Pink Kaleidoscope set, £25 (Credit: In The Style)

She said: "THE GC IS BACK BABYYYY."

Gemma added: "I’ve designed a plus-size exclusive collection with @inthestylecurve during lockdown and it is the most amazing PJs/loungey range you have ever seen."

The star added it was "very designer inspired".

She told her followers: "And you are going to LOVEEEEEE it!"

The range comes in sizes 16 to 28 and prices start at £6.

The pretty Versace-esque Pink Baroque range features a robe, £30, cami nightwear set, £22, long-sleeve nightwear set, £25, and a nightdress, £22.

The range also features robes, £30 (Credit: In The Style)

There's also a totally tropical Dark Leaf Print range.

It features the cami shorts set, the robe and long-sleeved PJs.

There's also a shorts and T-shirt set for £22, plus you can get your hands on the pyjama bottoms teamed with a navy "wild nights" pyjama top for £25.

Two pink pieces capture the mood of the nation perfectly when the alarm clock goes off.

The "I don't do mornings" night dress costs £22, while the "Not a morning person" PJ set costs £25.

There's also a pink leopard range which features a robe and three nightwear sets.

There's also a pretty pink leopard-print line (Credit: In The Style)

Plus there's Gemma's Pink Kaleidoscope print range, again featuring the gown, night dress and two PJ sets.

All of the collections also feature a face mask that costs £6.

Am I the only one who thinks she looks completely different? Like almost unrecognisable?

However, while the pieces are no doubt gorgeous, all anyone was looking at was Gemma's changing shape.

The star appears to have lost a staggering amount of weight during lockdown, leading one to brand it the star's "COVID revenge body"!

Others said she looked "10 years younger".

Gemma in her £25 leaf print set (Credit: In The Style)

"I just love your new look!! From make-up to the hair, just everything!!! 10 years younger! Go girl!!" they exclaimed.

"Unrecognisable"

Another said Gemma was pretty much unrecognisable in the snaps.

"Am I the only one who thinks she looks completely different? Like almost unrecognisable?" they asked.

"Wow! Definitely inspo to lose weight," another added.

There's also a Wild Nights set (Credit: In The Style)

One suggested that Gemma had a helping hand with her new look, though.

"Has somebody had a nose job while quarantining?" asked one of her followers.

"Either way she looks banging!" came one GC fan's reply.

One fan even asked Gemma to start stocking smaller sizes, which is surely a first in the world of plus-size fashion.

Each range has a matching face mask (Credit: In The Style)

"Adore this. Do you think in the future you could add any medium or smaller sizes because they are gorgeous?" they asked.

You can shop Gemma's new collection here now.

