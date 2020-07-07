Aldi is giving Brits the chance to win a year's supply of shopping vouchers

Bargain supermarket Aldi is giving shoppers the chance to win a year's supply of shopping vouchers worth more than £1,000.

And, the best part is, you don't even have to spend a penny in store to enter.

You do need to be super-creative to enter though, and rather good at DIY.

The supermarket has today (July 7) launched a nationwide competition to find Britain's best DIY at-home bar.

The landlords of The Stagger Inn will be judging the competition (Credit: Aldi/Sadie Jones/Nick Threadgold)

Since lockdown began, and pubs were told to close, Brits have been more creative than ever when it comes to building their own bar spots to quench their thirst at home.

From stylish pub gardens to swanky indoor gin bars, many haven't missed their regular trip to their local, because the new normal sees their local in their back garden.

To celebrate the very best, Aldi has launched its nationwide search on its Facebook page.

The Stagger Inn

The competition will be judged by two new garden pub landlords from Cheshire who built their own at-home bar named The Stagger Inn.

We were missing our favourite pubs, but since we decided to build our own, we’ve not looked back.

And estate agent Sadie Jones and interior designer Nick Threadgold have revealed they'll be looking for something quirky and homely that has a real stamp of individuality.

Sadie said: "We’re very excited to be partnering with Aldi on this search for the UK’s best at-home bar."

Brits have been getting creative during lockdown (Credit: Aldi/Charlotte James)

She also revealed why they decided to open The Stagger Inn.

"We were missing our favourite pubs, but since we decided to build our own, we’ve not looked back. It was such a fun and creative project and it’s an affordable way to enjoy our favourite drinks at home. We’re thrilled with the result," she said.

Staying in is the new going out

Staying in really has become the new going out. Aldi has seen a 35% increase in sales when it comes to purchasing beers, wines and spirits.

What’s more, Brits are becoming more adventurous with their at-home drinks choices. Half of cocktail drinkers now choose to enjoy them at home.

Aldi's Julie Ashfield said: "Even though pubs and bars are beginning to open, the prospect of this is daunting for many. Research shows that we have loved our time drinking at home. So we expect appetite for enjoying a glass or two in the house to continue long after lockdown fully eases."

And, if you're looking to stock your boozer, look no further than Aldi.

At-home gin bars have become all the rage (Credit: Aldi/Gin Bandits)

Mix and match six bottles of your favourite wines or spirits and you'll bag free delivery and make sure the bar never runs dry.

How do I enter the competition?

Entries open today and you'll have until July 21 to enter.

All shoppers need to do is like this post on the Aldi Facebook page and reply with a picture of their at-home pub using the hashtag #AldisBarHunt.

Looking at the entries already on there, the bar has been set pretty high!

