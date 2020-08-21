Emily Atack has shared a sweet message to her mum Kate Robbins on her birthday.

The 30-year-old former I’m A Celebrity star took to Instagram to post the heartfelt tribute.

The actress accompanied the post with a series of photographs alongside her lookalike mum.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEJLezspiI2/

What did Emily Atack post?

One of the snaps showed Emily and Kate posing together for a sweet selfie, while another was of the pair during Emily’s stint in the Australian jungle.

The Inbetweeners star penned: “Happy birthday Mama!!!

“Here’s to many more years of howling with laughter and getting told off together. Love you xxx.”

Emily Atack has shared a sweet birthday message to her lookalike mum (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emily’s celebrity pals rushed to comment their well-wishes, with Laura Whitmore writing: “Happy birthday to your mama!”

Alan Carr added: “Happy Birthday Kate!”

The day is no doubt a special one for Emily and Kate, who previously spent lockdown separated.

Read more: Carol Vorderman shows off sensational figure in post lockdown snaps

At the beginning of the pandemic, Emily opened up on how she was coping without seeing her mum during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

She said: “She’s good, she’s missing us all. It is hard, we have our moments, we call each other and bring each up.

“We will see each other again, we will meet again… I’m nicking parts of The Queen’s speech here! We’re all thinking about that first hug, that’s what we’re thinking about, that first hug.”

Emily shares a close bond with her mum Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emily Atack’s new love

Meanwhile, Emily reportedly found love during lockdown.

The TV star was recently spotted on another date with rumoured new boyfriend Joe Caro after meeting through mutual friends.

The TV star has found love with new man Joe Caro (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Alan Carr reveals stunning weight loss and says Adele was his inspiration

The pair also enjoyed a boozy outing at The Flask pub in Highgate in recent weeks.

A source told The Sun: “It’s early days between the pair but Emily loves how laid-back Cornishman Joe is.

“They share the same sense of humour and are both chilled out. She’s super busy with her career at the moment so is more than happy to take it slowly.”

Emily has been single since she parted ways with her film producer ex Rob Jowers last September.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.