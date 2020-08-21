Carol Vorderman looks incredible as she shows off her figure in her latest social media snaps.

The former Countdown host, 59, shared a slew of photos to her army of fans.

Posing in skin tight clothes, Carol looks trim and delighted with herself.

She shared to her some 453,000 Twitter followers that she was “Beginning to come out of lockdown”.

In the photos she is donning a crisp white shirt with a plunging neckline.

And, coupled with red leather leggings and high heels, she looks amazing.

Her fans seemed just as thrilled with the photos.

One user praised: “Carol you look amazing. Thought it was Kylie Minogue for a minute. Being so intelligent, can fly a plane and look how you do, my goodness gives us girls inspiration.”

Another user shared: “You are unbelievably fit Carol. I am insanely jealous!!”

And a third user wrote: “Wow! You look stunning Carol! Turning heads wherever you go! Xxx.”

How does Carol Vorderman stay in shape?

Carol Vorderman maintains her trim figure through regular hiking and a generally active lifestyle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol is well known for her voluptuous physique.

She is the only celebrity to win Rear of the Year twice.

She won the honours in 2011 and again in 2014.

Carol said on receiving her the title: “I am both surprised and flattered to win the award for a second time – particularly at this stage of my life.

“As I said when I won it in 2011, I always suspected there were a lot of people out there who were glad to see the back of me. It now appears there were even more than I thought.”

Age-defying Carol has dodged questions in the past over cosmetic treatment rumours.

Is Carol Vorderman single?

Carol Vorderman has dodged questions regarding cosmetic treatments and surgeries (Credit: ITV)

Last year she insisted she is “just the same old Vorders”.

However, she does lead a very active lifestyle and is a huge hiking fan.

She regularly shares her hiking jaunts on Twitter, walking miles and miles at a time.

The mum-of-two has been divorced from her second husband since 2000.

But she let on that she has some “special friends” in an interview year.

Notoriously private about her personal life, she let on that she does have a high libido in her 50’s.

She told the Daily Mail earlier this week that she has some ‘special friends’.

Carol told the paper: “I’m very happy, I have no complaints. I am not dating anyone, I have special friends. Special friends. Plural.”

