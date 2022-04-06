Eamonn Holmes fans claim star looks ’20 years younger’ as he celebrates show success

Eamonn Holmes has been praised by fans following a new snap on social media.

The presenter left his followers gushing as he celebrated the success of his GB News breakfast show in Manchester.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (April 5), Eamonn shared a snap alongside his co-anchor Isabel Webster.

Eamonn Holmes leaves his followers gushing

Eamonn, 62, beamed for the camera in a suit as he stood next to Isabel.

He captioned the shot: “We came to Manchester to celebrate the amazing rise in the #GBNEWS audience here.

“Isabel and I have really enjoyed meeting so many of you in the flesh . Hope we are in your Hood next time.”

However, fans were seemingly distracted by his handsome looks.

Many flocked to the comments to gush over Eamonn, with one saying: “My favourite morning duo. Eamonn Holmes you look 20 years younger here!”

A second agreed: “Wow you look 20 years younger. Huge well done you.”

A third wrote: “Looking fantastic Eamonn.”

In addition, a fourth declared: “You look so young.”

A sixth posted: “Eamonn you look amazing! Keep on moving.”

You look 20 years younger!

Another added: “What a fab picture – you both look the picture of health.”

“Eamonn you are looking so trim and healthy. The news show is great,” one fan gushed.

It comes after Eamonn explained the reason behind his move to new broadcaster, GB News.

Eamonn joined GB News earlier this year (Credit: GB News/YouTube)

Eamonn opens up on GB News move

The star joined the channel earlier this year following his axing from ITV’s This Morning.

Speaking to The Guardian in March, Eamonn criticised his former employer as he opened up his move to GB News.

Eamonn told the publication: “I made the jump to GB News because options dried up. The ‘wrong age’, at the ‘wrong stage’ – at some point, it becomes very hard to get work.”

He added: “It was obvious that I didn’t tick the boxes for ITV any more, and I wasn’t being treated with respect there.”

Meanwhile, he also hit out at This Morning host Phillip Schofield in a separate chat.

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine, he said: “Phillip is renowned for snubbing people. He’s very passive-aggressive.”

