Eamonn Holmes pays tribute to late dad on anniversary after losing him ‘without warning’

It has been 31 years since Leonard Holmes passed away

By Natasha Rigler
Eamonn Holmes has paid a touching tribute to his beloved dad Leonard 31 years after his death.

The veteran broadcaster described Leonard as a “model father” as he marked the anniversary of his passing.

Taking to Instagram, Eamonn posted a photograph of his “daddy” and told fans he tragically died suddenly.

In an emotional message, the 62-year-old penned: “We lost Daddy without warning 31 years ago tomorrow.

“A great character, a model father and a kind man. Happy to say he lives on in his 5 sons.”

Eamonn finished his post: “RIP Leonard Holmes . Never forgotten.”

The former This Morning star’s tribute sparked a flurry of messages and condolences from fans.

Eamonn has received messages of support as he marks his late father’s death (Credit: GB News)

One of Eamonn’s followers told him: “Lovely photo of a lovely man if his son Eamonn is anything to go by.”

Another wrote: “He will always be in your hearts forever. And he will be looking down on you.”

Offering their sympathies, another said: “Never gets any easier does it?”

Eamonn, who now anchors GB News’ Breakfast Show, is married to Ruth Langsford.

Eamonn his married to Ruth Langsford (Credit: ITV)

Just three weeks ago, he also shared a lovely message about his mother Josie on International Women’s Day.

Josie is 93-years-old and Eamonn described her as his “hero”.

He said at the time: “Suffice to say… She gave birth to me, she formed the man I am.

“She’s 93, frail, but her mind is sharp as a tack, she’s Josie, she’s my Hero. #internationalwomensday.”

His wife and former This Morning co-host Ruth replied, writing: “What a woman!”

Eamonn’s police encounter

Meanwhile, Eamonn recently revealed he had been pulled over by police as he travelled to work – but the star said he was “delighted” by the move.

Eamonn Holmes arrives at Broadcast Awards
Eamonn was recently pulled over by police (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Writing on Twitter before 5am, he said: “Pulled over by the #police on the way into work and delighted to be so.

“A lot of car thefts in my area and they were just checking that the car I was in wasn’t one of them… 2 young officers in their 20s and an absolute credit to @SurreyPolice.”

Eamonn was praised for speaking positively about his experience with his local police force.

One of his followers replied: “Great to hear positive feedback for those officers out and about working tirelessly to reduce vehicle theft.”

