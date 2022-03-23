Eamonn Holmes reveals he was ‘pulled over by police’ on way to work today

Eamonn Holmes has revealed on Twitter that he was pulled over by the police today.

The GB News presenter, 62, explained that his car was pulled over as he made his way to work on Wednesday morning (March 23).

However, Eamonn said he felt “delighted” because there has been “a lot” of car thefts in his area.

Pulled over by the #Police on the way into work and delighted to be so. A lot of car thefts in my area and they were just checking that the car I was in wasn’t one of them… 2 young officers in their 20’s and an absolute credit to @SurreyPolice 👍👏👏👏👏👏 — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) March 23, 2022

What did Eamonn Holmes say on Twitter?

Eamonn said he felt “delighted” that police pulled him over (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Eamonn’s followers were quick to share their thoughts.

One person replied: “Brilliant, fair play to you, all these so called celebs and labour MPs constantly complaining about them doing their job.”

Another added: “Lovely to see a positive & complimentary tweet – significant rise in car thefts in Surrey & good to hear about some pro active work being done.”

One tweeted: “Great to hear positive feedback for those officers out and about working tirelessly to reduce vehicle theft.”

The star said there’s been “a lot” of car thefts in his area (Credit: GB News/YouTube)

Eamonn and granddaughter

Eamonn recently got his social media followers talking for another reason and a rather sweet reason.

He shared a photo of his adorable granddaughter Emilia as he enjoyed some quality family time.

Eamonn first shared a photo of himself with Emilia, who was crying.

The presenter captioned the picture: “Just been to see Emilia my Grandchild….. that child adores me!”

However, the following day, Eamonn posted another photo of a special moment between himself and Emilia.

The image showed Eamonn and his granddaughter looking lovingly at each other.

He said: “It took a while …. but I think she loves me now. Granddaughter Emilia.”

Fans were melted by the beautiful pic as one gushed: “Melts my heart.”

Another commented: “Aww Eamonn look how she looks at you.”

