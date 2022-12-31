Eamonn Holmes delivers news over TV comeback after admitting ‘soul-destroying’ health news

Presenter Eamonn Holmes has delivered good news to fans over his TV comeback.

Posting a picture of him back on set he revealed when viewers can watch him on screen again.

In recent months, Eamonn has been blighted by pain, admitting last week it was “soul-destroying” to be so reliant on other people to do everyday tasks.

However, in the latest pics he seems much happier that he can get back to business.

Eamonn Holmes returns to GB News

Updating his fans on Instagram, he told them: “Been to my GB News studio today to make sure I can cope with mobility.

“All good.

“The comeback is on for Monday 9th January ! Hope you can join me.”

And in a move that will further delight fans who had been concerned for Eamonn’s marriage to Ruth Langsford, Ruth was among the first to comment: “There he is!!” she wrote, followed by a love heart emoji.

Fans were thrilled to see Eamonn smiling and to hear he’ll be back on screen soon.

“Will be good to see you back on the TV Eamonn, glad you’re better,” said one.

Another added: “Wonderful to see you looking so good and healthy.”

“So pleased you will be back on our screens doing what you do best,” shared a third.

A fourth said: “That’s the best news! Happy New Year to you.”

Eamonn’s ‘soul-destroying’ health battle

It’s been a difficult time for Eamonn health-wise after he underwent spinal surgery in a bid to ease chronic pain he had been suffering in his legs and lower back.

On Wednesday (December 28), the GB News presenter told his Twitter followers: “Worked hard at my physio this morning.

“Very tiring but I’ve now sat on my backside for five hours and feel bad about doing nothing… lack of mobility and depending on others stops me doing really simple things.”

“For peace of mind I feel another round of foot exercises coming on.”

Fans rushed to send their goodwill to the ailing star after the tweet.

One said: “I feel your pain… I hated relying on folk. No one will ever understand how awful physio is and how exhausting.”

To which Eamonn replied: “Relying [on people] is soul destroying.”

The road to recovery for Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn was thrilled to be back on his feet earlier this month for Piers Morgan’s star-studded Christmas party, which he called a “big step forward”.

He initially had back surgery in September to ease chronic pain in his back and legs.

He decided to go ahead with the operation after covering the Queen’s death, when he found it difficult to get around and needed to ask for help.

Chatting to GB News colleague Isabel Webster, who had helped him walk around Buckingham Palace at the time, the host explained: “It was humiliating for me. You took me through that crowd.

“And I stumbled a few times, and my leg gave way a few times.”

He suffered another set-back after he then fell at home and needed a second operation on his shoulder.

At the time, his rep said: “Sadly, it means Eamonn is likely to need a longer period off TV than he first thought in order to get himself better and heal.”

