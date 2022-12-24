Eamonn Holmes clings onto crutches as he steps out for first time in weeks

Eamonn Holmes marked a health milestone on Friday (December 23) as he celebrated Christmas with Piers Morgan.

The GB News presenter has suffered a series of health setbacks this year.

However, ahead of Christmas Eve, Eamonn made the effort to step out for the first time in weeks.

He took to Instagram to share his “big step forward” and celebrate being able to socialise with friends.

Eamonn Holmes shares health update on Instagram

Using the aid of crutches, Eamonn said: “Big step forward for me tonight – literally. Got myself to a Christmas gathering hosted by Piers.

“Felt really good being out and mixing. Better than medicine. Happy Christmas everyone,” he concluded.

Eamonn has undergone what he’s described as a “hellish” recovery.

The star recently underwent a major back operation after falling down the stairs and fracturing his shoulder.

He said previously: “It was a massive setback and means I’m going to need to take some extra time off to get myself better. It’s been a hellish few weeks.

“But day by day I’m improving, and I am remaining positive and trying to look on the bright side.”

Eamonn has been very vocal about his health struggles this year.

Eamonn on his struggles this year

He regularly shares updates on social media and has kept fans in the loop throughout his journey.

“I pray that God will guide my surgeon’s hand this week and help me get back to the man I used to be,” he told the Express ahead of his operation.

“The thing is I might have a way out. So many others will never have that hope and that can be the most crushing pain of all.

“I am hoping that this will be a Back to the Future procedure and that I go back to the way I was 18 months ago,” he added.

Earlier this month, Eamonn shared a heartbreaking update about his health.

He revealed that he’s been suffering from “sleepless nights” in recent weeks.

Speaking to his fans, he said on Twitter: “I try not to constantly go on about #sleepless nights… but if you know you know… whatever the reason.

“Let’s just say I’m suffering a particularly long one tonight and I find reaching out makes me and many of you feel that we are not suffering alone.”

In response, a flurry of runs rushed to share their support and advice with the TV star.

“Eamonn you’re definitely not alone and you’re right reaching out does help,” replied one supportive fan.

Another added: “I’m sorry you’re struggling right now I know how you feel & it’s a constant battle one that can be from one extreme to the other in regards to what’s causing it & things that don’t help like noises, pain etc.”

