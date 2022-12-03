Eamonn Holmes breaks social media silence with emotional birthday message following death of his mother

Eamonn Holmes has thanked Twitter fans for their support in an emotional message shared this afternoon (Saturday December 3).

The much-loved TV star celebrates his 63rd birthday today.

And a moved Eamonn, who has suffered health problems and recently lost his mother, expressed his gratitude for the “outpouring of affection” he has received.

It had been a few days since the presenter, who has 1million followers on Twitter, had used the platform.

His most immediate tweets before that related to the sad passing of his beloved mum.

Eamonn Holmes turns 63 today (Credit: The Late Late Show YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes thanks Twitter fans

The popular TV personality noted the challenges he has faced over the last several months as he marked his special day with a tweet.

Eamonn, who continues to recover from back surgery, underwent another health setback several weeks ago after he fell at home and consequently had an op on his shoulder.

And then, in a heartbreaking blow, his mother Josie passed away last month aged 93.

Eamonn made it clear how much he has appreciated both friends and strangers sending him comforting words.

TV star Eamonn Holmes has expressed his gratitude on Twitter on his birthday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘You are all too good’

Eamonn wrote: “Hello Everyone.

“Recent health and personal events have resulted in a huge outpouring of affection from people I have the privilege of knowing and so many that I don’t.

“I’ve done my best to say thank you and again I do today on the occasion of my birthday.

“You are all too good x.”

However, Eamonn’s wife Ruth Langsford has not posted on her social media main accounts since sharing a Instagram post in the middle of November.

How fans reacted

Within moments, Eamonn was flooded with well wishes from fans and admirers who offered him all their best.

One person wrote: “Happy birthday Eamonn. I sincerely wish you a lovely day and hope you’re healing well.”

“Be gentle with yourself today Eamonn, have a peaceful birthday,” offered someone else.

A third fan tweeted in response: “It is very hard being in constant pain. One day at a time, Eamonn. Really miss you on This Morning, your lovely natural approach and curiosity. Hope you enjoy your birthday.”

One day at a time, Eamonn.

Meanwhile someone else insisted Eamonn’s thanks weren’t necessary.

“Sending good vibes and Irish blessings to you for a happy birthday!” they posted.

They continued: “Don’t worry, we all know that you appreciate everything! Have a good day! Take care, best wishes and good craic from back home!”

And a TV producer hailed Eamonn: “You are a legend! Loved by absolutely everyone that has worked with you. Hope you get well soon x.”

Over on his Instagram Eamonn revealed it would have been his mum’s 94th birthday tomorrow.

