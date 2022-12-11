Eamonn Holmes fans rally around him as he reaches out amid ‘suffering’

Eamonn Holmes has reached out to Twitter followers for late-night support after dealing with recent personal and health issues.

The 63-year-old recently took a break from presenting on GB News amid his back pain and a shoulder injury. He then had the heartbreaking news that his mum Josie sadly passed away last month.

Sharing his bedtime battle with his one million followers, the TV presenter tweeted in the early hours of Sunday morning (Nov 11).

Eamonn Holmes has suffered with chronic pain (Credit: The Late Late Show)

Eamonn Holmes on Twitter

Speaking to his fans, he said: “I try not to constantly go on about #sleepless nights… but if you know you know… whatever the reason. Let’s just say I’m suffering a particularly long one tonight and I find reaching out makes me and many of you feel that we are not suffering alone.”

I try not to constantly go on about #sleepless nights …. but if u know u know 😒 ….. whatever the reason. Let’s just say I’m suffering a particularly long one tonight and I find reaching out makes me and many of u feel that we r not suffering alone.🥴 — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) December 11, 2022

Fans rallied around to support the former This Morning presenter.

Sky News presenter Becky Johnson replied in solidarity. She wrote: “With you on this Eamonn, insomnia is awful. Hope you have a restful day ahead.”

Eamonn replied: “The shifts we do have to play a part long-term Becky.”

Fans offer advice

Another follower commented saying they can relate, and offering up some advice. They said: “Every night I roll my eyes at bedtime as I know what my night will be like. Constant pain keeps me up and leaves me exhausted and still riddled in constant pain in the morning. I tend to put my AirPods in and listen to an audiobook as it calms me down. Maybe worth a try.”

“Eamonn you’re definitely not alone and you’re right reaching out does help,” a supportive fan said. “I’m sorry you’re struggling right now I know how you feel & it’s a constant battle one that can be from one extreme to the other in regards to what’s causing it & things that don’t help like noises, pain etc.”

Eamonn Holmes asked fans for support (Credit: Splash News)

Someone else added: “I sympathise. I have had insomnia for years and now. Restless Legs. I am a retired nurse, so I blame all the shift work and long spells of night duty. The restless legs though are something else.”

Meanwhile, another thinks they could have a cure for his insomnia, posting: “I go through periods of not sleeping but I recently bought a weighted blanket which I find very good. But best of all a clock with a tick which is near the window so when have to concentrate to hear it and set my breathing to. Works each time.”

Others offered up suggestions of home remedies, including things like collagen supplements, magnesium, white noise and lavender oil.

Eamonn periodically posts about his struggles with insomnia and often attributes it to years of early shifts for TV.

