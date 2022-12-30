Ruth and Eamonn fans concerned over his absence from her Christmas video

Ruth and Eamonn fans are worried over his absence in a recently Christmas video on Instagram.

The former This Morning hosts have been married for many years and they have a son, Jack, together.

However, Ruth’s latest post has left fans questioning where Eamonn was.

Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford shares a Christmas video with her mum and dog Maggie on her Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes was absent from Ruth Langsford’s Christmas video

Ruth shared a heart warming video on her Instagram yesterday revealing her time spent with her family over Christmas.

In the video, the Loose Women star shared a series of photos and videos of her mother and her dog, Maggie, opening presents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

She captioned the post: “Never seem to find time to post much over Christmas and I know it’s over now, but I couldn’t resist making this little reel of Maggie enjoy the festive season!

“It’s all about the kids isn’t it?!! #Maggie #Christmas #rescuedog #dogstrust.”

However, fans were concerned when they couldn’t spot her husband Eamonn in the video.

Eamonn and Ruth are known for their on-screen partnership on This Morning and they’re also married in real life.

After being replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, the duo began to work on their own solo projects.

Fans questioned where Eamonn was (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn became a new host on GB News, while Ruth became a regular panellist on Loose Women.

And now, after Eamonn’s absence in Ruth’s latest video, fans expressed concern.

One fan commented: “You never ever mention Eamonn anymore…?” followed by a crying face emoji.

Another questioned: “Oh, just love Maggie and your gorgeous Mum. However, how is your wonderful husband Eamon right now. I miss him so much on your posts.”

Someone else wrote: “Where’s poor Eamonn? You never seem to mention him at all lately.”

Eamonn has been experiencing some health issues this year and recently took time off work following an operation.

The presenter underwent a major back operation after falling down the stairs and fracturing his shoulder, as he also deals with chronic back pain.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes clings onto crutches as he steps out for first time in weeks

Do you miss seeing Eamonn and Ruth together? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.