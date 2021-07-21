Eamonn Holmes has been defending by fans following the announcement he’s a new grandfather.

The 61-year-old This Morning star shared the exciting news on the ITV programme on Tuesday (July 20).

However, some fans were disappointed as Eamonn failed to mention his wife Ruth Langsford.

Eamonn Holmes made his exciting grandfather announcement yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes celebrates becoming a grandfather

Earlier this week, Eamonn made the announcement his son, Declan, had welcomed his first child.

Declan’s wife Jenny gave birth on Monday to a baby girl called Emelia.

He said on This Morning: “My son Declan and his wife Jenny, they’re the happy couple. Jenny gave birth to Emelia, who is 7lbs and 6 ounces.

“That’s my first grandchild, my mother is a great grandmother.”

Eamonn was joined by his wife Ruth, who appeared delighted over the news.

Declan is the star’s son from his first marriage to ex-wife Gabrielle Holmes.

Following his announcement, Eamonn also shared a first glimpse of his tiny granddaughter.

The adorable image showed Declan holding baby Emilia.

Alongside the image, Eamonn penned: “My First born Son Declan with his first born and my first Grandchild Emilia. Welcome to The World Emilia. Just call me Papa.”

Pretty sure Ruth is just happy for Eamonn

However, one user took issue as Eamonn failed to mention his now-wife Ruth.

Replying to the host on Twitter, they said: “Any chance of remembering your WIFE, perhaps, in all your jubilation??

“I know it would deflect attention from yourself, but Ruth IS the baby’s STEP-GRANNY so maybe a wee mention of that fact would be nice?”

Eamonn and Ruth celebrated the announcement on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

The user added: “Of course Ruth is delighted and of course Declan has his own mum, but Eamonn has not once mentioned Ruth.

“In these days of extended families, might be nice just to give his WIFE a small mention instead of hogging all the attention.”

But fans rushed to defend the star.

This Morning host defended after announcement

One responded: “Declan has his own mum who’s the actual grandma. Pretty sure Ruth is just happy for Eamonn.”

The same person added: “How is he hogging all the attention? It’s his bloody son with another woman. Eamonn is the biological grandad. Ruth doesn’t want to take the light away from Eamonn. Pretty simple.”

Another tweet read: “He is literally a papa though, I’m pretty sure they both know where they stand when it comes to family. Get over it.”

He is literally a papa though, I'm pretty sure they both know where they stand when it comes to family. Get over it 😂 #thismorning — Ryan 😁 (@MonaghanCalum) July 21, 2021

Meanwhile, others were delighted for Eamonn and his family.

One gushed: “Congratulations to you all on the happy arrival of Emilia. Your son is a chip of the old block Eamonn.”

A second wrote: “Congratulations Papa Eamonn!! What a beautiful name and how lucky she is to have you.”

Another said: “Congrats Eamonn and Ruth as I believe Ruth is equally a gran now. And Declan looks so much like his dad.”

Eamonn shares three children with his ex-wife Gabrielle.

Furthermore, he also has son Jack with co-star Ruth.

