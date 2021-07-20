This Morning host Eamonn Holmes made a cheeky comment about his manhood during today’s show.

The presenter appeared alongside his wife Ruth Langsford on Tuesday, where the pair were joined by soap correspondent Sharon Marshall.

While discussing Coronation Street‘s nude calendar shoot storyline, Sharon revealed Dev Alahan posed with fruit “in front of his bits”.

Eamonn Holmes joked about his manhood on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did Eamonn Holmes say?

During the episode, Dev’s son Aadi is left horrified after fearing his dad’s private parts had not be edited out of the calendar.

However, the shopkeeper went on to reveal the object in question was in fact a “hairy kiwi”.

After showing a short clip, Eamonn and Ruth giggled over the funny scene.

Speaking to Eamonn, Sharon then asked: “Would you do it here? I don’t know how much fruit we’d need?”

He responded: “Not a pair, not an orange, no.”

Eamonn, 61, went on to pull out a reasonably sized gold pineapple prop.

The TV star added: “I have to say, do you have any pineapples? Maybe something like that?”

And Eamonn didn’t end there.

He went on: “I was asked to do one of those calendars once. It was a rugby – I had to cover myself with a rugby ball!

I have to say, do you have any pineapples?

“I think it was for testicular cancer, do you want all the gory details?”

Sharon later joked: “Well at least it wasn’t ping pong – at least it was rugby!”

Following the segment, one viewer tweeted: “Eamonn would be great on a charity calendar #ThisMorning.”

Eamonn made the comment during a segment with soap expert Sharon Marshall (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Meanwhile, Eamonn also revealed some exciting news during today’s show.

He opened the programme with the announcement his son, Declan, had welcomed his first child.

Declan’s wife Jenny gave birth yesterday to a baby girl called Amelia.

Sharing the news, Eamonn said: “My son Declan and his wife Jenny, they’re the happy couple. Jenny gave birth to Amelia, who is 7lbs and 6 ounces.

“That’s my first grandchild, my mother is a great grandmother.”

Eamonn also said he preferred the name ‘Papa’ and insisted he’s “too young to be a grandfather”.

