Eamonn Holmes is officially a grandfather after welcoming a new baby into the family.

The 61-year-old presenter announced the exciting news on This Morning earlier today (July 20).

Alongside his wife Ruth Langsford, Eamonn revealed his son Declan had welcomed his first daughter called Amelia.

Eamonn Holmes shared the exciting news on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes is officially a grandfather!

Earlier today, Ruth revealed that “things had changed” since they appeared on yesterday’s show.

The duo then announced Eamonn had become a first-time grandfather.

Declan’s wife Jenny gave birth yesterday to a baby girl called Amelia.

That’s my first grandchild, my mother is a great grandmother

Eamonn shared: “My son Declan and his wife Jenny, they’re the happy couple. Jenny gave birth to Amelia, who is 7lbs and 6 ounces.

“That’s my first grandchild, my mother is a great grandmother.”

Ruth said: “Grumps we came with up, didn’t we? But he didn’t seem too keen on that one,” as Eamonn revealed he preferred Papa.

Ruth congratulated Eamonn after becoming a grandfather (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning: Eamonn Holmes reveals he could become a grandfather ‘today’

He added: “It surprises me because people come up to me and say, ‘He’s too young to be a grandfather.'”

The song ‘Grandad’ by Herbie Flowers and Kenny Pickett also played in the background.

Following the segment, viewers rushed to congratulate Eamonn over the news.

How did This Morning viewers react?

One tweeted: “Congratulations… your happy smiling face when they played ‘Grandad’ you can see how extremely proud you are. So pleased for you.”

Another added: “Congratulations Eammon – your little granddaughter is a lucky baby to have you and Ruth in her life.”

A third wrote: “Congratulations Papa you will make a wonderful grandfather and I’m sure Amelia will have you wrapped around her finger.”

There was a big announcement from @EamonnHolmes on today's show, and we couldn't be happier for him! Congratulations Eamonn! 🎉🍼#ThisMorninghttps://t.co/sVcAlfCQHz — This Morning (@thismorning) July 20, 2021

A fourth shared: “You will enjoy being a grandpa it’s a joy. Congrats!”

In addition, another said: “Congratulations, Eamonn, on the birth of your granddaughter… you will be a lovely Papa.”

Meanwhile, Eamonn first revealed his son Declan was set to welcome a baby in April.

Read more: Ruth Langsford wows fans with new hairstyle on This Morning

At the time, he shared: “These people are called Declan and Jenny. Declan is my eldest boy, he’s 32 years of age and that is Jenny, his beloved wife.

“They have just announced that I, and together with Jenny’s mum and dad and Gabrielle, Declan’s mummy, we’re all going to be grandparents!”

The presenter also teased the couple’s new arrival on This Morning yesterday (July 19).

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.