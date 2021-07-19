Ruth Langsford wowed viewers with her new hairstyle on This Morning on Monday (July 19).

The popular host drew extra attention from viewers today as she and husband Eamonn Holmes went on air filling in for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for summer.

Ruth, 61, certainly gave her counterpart a run for her money in the style stakes today – and it’s a look that was well-received by all.

Ruth showed off a new hairstyle today (Credit: ITV)

She debuted a new wavier hairstyle – which fans of the show loved.

Fans love Ruth’s new look

The change of tempo for the day saw Ruth getting endless tweets about how fabulous she looked.

One adoring viewer wrote on Twitter: “Omg Ruth‘s hair today! What a voluminous queen.”

Another added “Ruth looks great!! Loving the hair!”

She was also praised for the retro vibes of her beach waves inspired style with one fashion lover noting: “Loving Ruth‘s hair today! Going 80s retro style!”

It wasn’t just the presenter’s hair that caused a stir among Twitter users. Her outfit also scored her some points with the audience.

She sported an on-trend bright pink oversized blazer teamed with a white vest and white capri pants.

The youthful casual chic look was a big hit with her audience who were gushing over her appearance.

One keen fashionista stated: “Is that a River Island blazer that Ruth’s wearing today? Her hair is a lot better looking too. Love the white Capri pants and blazer. Looks good.”

Another quipped: “I’ve got to say how lovely Ruth looks this morning. Very glam.”

Fans loved Ruth’s new look today (Credit: ITV)

Ruth is no stranger to trying out new looks, as often seen on her QVC show and Instagram.

She co-hosts fashion slot Ruth Langsford’s Fashion Edit alongside Jackie Kabler on the broadcast retail channel.

You can catch Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning, weekdays from 10am on ITV.

