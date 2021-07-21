Eamonn Holmes shares beautiful first photo of granddaughter after becoming a grandad

Eamonn Holmes from This Morning has shared a first photo of his granddaughter on Instagram.

The star, 61, took to the social media site to proudly show fans the new addition to the family.

And fans cooed over the little one, sending messages of congratulations.

What did Eamonn Holmes from This Morning share on Instagram?

The adorable image showed Eamonn’s son Declan and granddaughter Emilia.

Doting dad Declan was gently cradling the babe in a gorgeous black-and-white image.

And Eamonn too was proud ad punch.

He captioned the image: “My First born Son Declan with his first born and my first Grandchild Emelia.

“Welcome to The World Emelia.

He also revealed the nickname he’d like Emilia to call him in future.

“Just call me Papa,” he said.

Eamonn was delighted to share the snap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Eamonn’s fans react to the snap?

It wasn’t long until Eamonn’s legions of fans and followers were bowled over by the cuteness of the image.

“Congratulations! So gorgeous,” one wrote.

Another said: “Most Awesome Papa for sure.”

A third gushed: “Many Congratulations Papa Holmes and your beautiful family xxx.”

Finally, a fourth wrote: “Aww beautiful photo congratulations grandpa. This is so cute.”

Eamonn Holmes revealed he’s a grandfather (Credit: ITV)

How did Eamonn reveal the news?

A delighted Eamonn revealed that he had become a granddad live on This Morning yesterday (Tuesday July 20).

He told viewers: “My son Declan and his wife Jenny, they’re the happy couple. Jenny gave birth to Emelia, who is 7lbs and 6 ounces.

“That’s my first grandchild, my mother is a great grandmother.”

He and wife Ruth Langsford then discussed how he was going to be addressed.

Grumps was suggested, but Eamonn preferred Papa.