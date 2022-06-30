Denise Van Outen goes public with ‘new boyfriend’ as she wows on red carpet

Denise Van Outen has shown off her reported ‘new boyfriend’ following her split from Eddie Boxshall earlier this year.

The Celebrity Gogglebox star, 48, went public with Jimmy Barba at a red carpet event last night (Wednesday June 29).

Presenter Denise is said to have met property developer Jimmy through friend and singer Shaznay Lewis, according to reports.

Denise Van Outen poses alongside Jimmy Barba, left, and Kimberly Wyatt and Max Rogers (Credit: Instagram @maxrogersuk)

Denise Van Outen boyfriend

A beaming Denise shared several snaps on her Instagram revealing how she got dolled up for the Grand Prix Ball.

She uploaded pics to her Stories account highlighting her tan and make up and giving credit for those involved.

Read more: Denise Van Outen moves on after split from partner Eddie with new man Jimmy, pal claims

But among her posts was one showing her looking very at ease as Jimmy stood behind her.

And another image, re-shared by Denise, also showed the pair sitting with Kimberly Wyatt and Max Rogers at the glitzy do.

Denise Van Outen poses for a selfie to highlight her make up (Credit: Instagram)

Is Denise in a new relationship?

Denise also stunned with her outfit, a gold-sequinned dress with a fitted bodice.

Jimmy, meanwhile, looked smart in a tuxedo. But aside from their flawless style, the pair also caught the eye due to how taken they seemed with one another.

At one point photographers captured Jimmy holding her hand as if guiding her up the steps for the event.

Furthermore, according to reports, they have previously enjoyed “a few dates” together.

ED! has approached a representative for Denise for comment.

What a gentleman (Credit: Shutterstock)

What happened between Denise and Eddie?

Denise and Eddie split after seven years together after she discovered he had been allegedly sexting other women.

Recalling how she chucked him out, Eddie said in May: “She was in a rage, screaming obscenities at me.

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

“That she didn’t want me in her life any more, and my life was going to be ruined without her.

“Then she physically helped me out of the house.”

Denise appears to have moved on from Eddie (Credit: Instagram)

Denise confirmed their break up at the start of 2022.

She told Instagram fans back in January: “Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie.

“It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple.”

Making it clear she called it quits, Denise went on: “I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.

“I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.