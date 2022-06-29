Denise Van Outen is dating again, insiders claim, eight months after her “devastating” split from partner Eddie Boxshall.

The popular TV personality revealed she had split from Eddie – who she’d been with for seven years – after she caught him sexting other women.

However, it seems that Denise has moved on from the split and is said to be dating a new man called Jimmy.

Denise Van Outen moves on after split from partner Eddie

According to the Daily Mail, Denise is dating a property developer called Jimmy.

It’s said the pair met after being introduced by a mutual friend – none other than All Saints singer Shaznay Lewis.

It’s early days but everything is going really well and Denise is happy.

Reports claim Denise and Jimmy have been “on a few dates”.

The source alleged: “It’s early days but everything is going really well and Denise is happy.”

Rylan and Duncan have showed their support in wake of split

The news comes after Eddie moved out of Denise’s home and was replaced by Duncan James on the Celebrity Gogglebox sofa.

Earlier this week, Denise paid tribute to her boy band pal, revealing that he and TV’s Rylan Clark had been a source of comfort following the split.

“He’s been a really good friend to me, and especially over the last few months when I’ve had a few personal things going on – he’s been amazing.

“He’s been a really good friend, he checks in on me all the time,” she told Metro.

Back in the dating game and on the apps

Meanwhile, earlier on in June, Denise revealed that she was ready to get back out there.

Speaking to Fearne Cotton on her Happy Place podcast, Denise admitted she had “downloaded a dating app”.

However, she added: “I haven’t gone on it. I’m so scared! It would be my first ever [online dating]. I don’t know if it’s for me. It’s so weird.

“I downloaded it and then I felt really awkward about it and I just thought, I don’t know if I can do this.”

From the sounds of reports today (June 29), Denise didn’t have to!

ED! has contacted a rep for Denise for a comment on this story.

