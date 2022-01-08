Denise Van Outen has confirmed she has split from her partner Eddie Boxshall.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, 47, admitted it was a “difficult decision” to end her relationship of seven years with Eddie.

Denise shared a black and white photo to Instagram on Friday, showing her walking her two dogs on a beach.

Alongside it, Denise wrote: “Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie.

“It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple.”

She added: “I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.

Eddie and Denise have split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children.”

A spokesperson for Denise also told The Sun: “Denise is understandably upset about the news, but she remains optimistic for the future.

“Her priority is looking after her daughter and continuing to work on the many exciting projects she has coming up this year.”

Denise said her focus is her daughter Betsy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Denise has daughter Betsy, 11, from her marriage to Lee Mead.

Meanwhile, Eddie has two children from a previous relationship – Leah, 21, and Jordan, 25.

Denise and Eddie previously appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together.

Last year, Denise had opened up about her and Eddie’s wedding plans saying they were postponing their wedding day to 2023.

Denise previously discussed wedding plans to Eddie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She told The Sun in May 2021: “We’re not engaged but we are preparing to get married. It will definitely happen but we’re not in a rush.

“We’re both getting back to work now with everything opening up and it’s just finding the time, as we want it to be a big day and that takes a lot of planning.

“We don’t want a small wedding. We want a big group of people and a big party with no restrictions.”

