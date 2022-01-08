This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby confessed to using alternative therapies to tackle hidden feelings following her stint on I’m A Celebrity.

Holly, who is a guest on today’s Saturday Kitchen (January 8), previously spoke of how she was prompted to make a change after covering for Ant McPartlin on the ITV show.

Speaking to Mail on Sunday mag You last year, Holly revealed how she decided to explore another side to herself while in Australia, away from her family three years ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Read more: Psychic told Holly Willoughby she would be household name when she was a child

She said: “I stumbled across all these different places that offered tarot readings and kinesiology and I thought, I’m going to do everything and see what happens.

“And there was – not an awakening, because when you say things like that people think you’re completely mad – but an opening up.”

When did Holly host I’m A Celebrity?

Holly told the publication that it was something she wanted to continue looking into back in the UK, saying she didn’t want it to be like a “holiday romance”.

She went on to say how she’d sometimes felt “numb” and a bit “adrift”, saying that while she wasn’t unhappy, she felt she was missing out on something.

Holly, who has three children with husband Dan Baldwin, says she used a mix of alternative therapies and sessions with a psychologist to explore this side of herself.

“Once the plaster was ripped off I felt so angry. Anything that happened to me – for example, someone underestimating me – I felt massively. Someone said, ‘It’s a hormonal thing’, but it wasn’t, it’s just that I had taken off a filter.”

Holly joined Declan Donnelly in Australia back in 2018 following Ant’s arrest for drink driving.

Holly hosted I’m A Celebrity in 2018 (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: This Morning fans baffled as Holly and Phil fail to return to show

Holly Willoughby always knew she’d be famous

Last month Holly, 40, told listeners of her podcast, By The Light of the Moon, that a psychic told her she’d be famous.

She was discussing all things mystical with guest Micheal McIntyre when she made the revelation.

Holly said: “When I was younger I remember going to, I think it was either Eastbourne Pier or Brighton Pier, I can’t remember. There was a psychic lady at the end. My mum took me and my sister to go.”

The star then revealed what the fortune-teller had told her, adding: “She said to me, ‘You’re going to be a household name.’ Blah blah blah blah blah.

“We just fobbed her off thinking she probably literally says this to absolutely every little kid who walks in because it’s just a nice thing to say.

“Weird though, eh?”

Saturday Kitchen airs today (January 8) at 10am on BBC One and is available on iPlayer.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!