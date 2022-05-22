Denise Van Outen’s ex has opened up about their split, insisting he didn’t betray her.

Eddie Boxshall, who appeared alongside Denise on Celebrity Gogglebox, told The Sun he was “deeply sorry” for breaking her trust.

The 49-year-old did admit to sending sex texts behind her back. However, he maintains they were all sent on a single night after he had been drinking.

And Eddie also insists other racy images Denise found on his iPad were “innocent”, even though he lied during a showdown with Denise about how long he had known a woman he sexted.

Eddie Boxshall on Denise Van Outen split

Now Eddie says he ‘holds his hands up’ over his “one mistake” during his seven-year-relationship with Denise.

And while he accepts he was at fault, Eddie added he is speaking out after being “slaughtered” in the press.

“I’ve tried to apologise to Denise. I’ve sent her untold messages on text, on email, saying that I love her and that I’m sorry for what I’ve done – that I’m embarrassed and I’m ashamed,” Eddie told The Sun.

City trader Eddie also suggested the texts occurred during a period of his life where he was struggling, turning to booze as a “habitual crutch” as his mental health suffered.

‘She was in a rage, screaming obscenities at me’

Nonetheless, Denise reportedly told him his reasons ‘didn’t mean anything’ because he turned to another woman.

Recalling how she chucked him out of their home, Eddie said: “She was in a rage, screaming obscenities at me, that she didn’t want me in her life any more, and my life was going to be ruined without her.

“Then she physically helped me out of the house.”

Eddie went on to indicate he will “always love” Denise but hopes they can both move on and leave the past in the past.

