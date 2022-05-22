Denise Van Outen waves and Eddie Boxshall looks stunned
News

Denise Van Outen ‘screamed obscenities’ and ‘forcefully’ threw ex Eddie Boxshall out over sex text scandal

He claims sexts were all sent in one night

By Robert Leigh

Denise Van Outen’s ex has opened up about their split, insisting he didn’t betray her.

Eddie Boxshall, who appeared alongside Denise on Celebrity Gogglebox, told The Sun he was “deeply sorry” for breaking her trust.

The 49-year-old did admit to sending sex texts behind her back. However, he maintains they were all sent on a single night after he had been drinking.

And Eddie also insists other racy images Denise found on his iPad were “innocent”, even though he lied during a showdown with Denise about how long he had known a woman he sexted.

Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall sit together for Gogglebox
Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: YouTube)

Eddie Boxshall on Denise Van Outen split

Now Eddie says he ‘holds his hands up’ over his “one mistake” during his seven-year-relationship with Denise.

And while he accepts he was at fault, Eddie added he is speaking out after being “slaughtered” in the press.

Read more: Denise Van Outen split: Star’s shocking claims Eddie stole her phone to hide his deceit

“I’ve tried to apologise to Denise. I’ve sent her untold messages on text, on email, saying that I love her and that I’m sorry for what I’ve done – that I’m embarrassed and I’m ashamed,” Eddie told The Sun.

I’ve tried to apologise to Denise.

City trader Eddie also suggested the texts occurred during a period of his life where he was struggling, turning to booze as a “habitual crutch” as his mental health suffered.

Denise Van Outen smiles for the cameras at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere
Denise Van Outen smiles for the cameras at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘She was in a rage, screaming obscenities at me’

Nonetheless, Denise reportedly told him his reasons ‘didn’t mean anything’ because he turned to another woman.

Recalling how she chucked him out of their home, Eddie said: “She was in a rage, screaming obscenities at me, that she didn’t want me in her life any more, and my life was going to be ruined without her.

Read more: Netflix fans convinced stars of 365 Days are having sex for real

“Then she physically helped me out of the house.”

Eddie went on to indicate he will “always love” Denise but hopes they can both move on and leave the past in the past.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

BGT 2022: Viewers call for acts involving children to be ditched from the ITV talent series
BGT 2022: Moaning viewers call for kids to be ditched from ITV talent series
BGT star Amanda Holden on stage with a young magician
BGT: Amanda Holden under fire as viewers all moan about the same thing
Pete Sandiford cries on Gogglebox
Gogglebox fans rally round as Pete Sandiford sobs: ‘He is breaking my heart’
Bradley and the chasers on The Chase
Beat the Chasers fans all make same complaint to ITV as 2022 series ends
Jenny and Mark from Beat the Chasers
Beat the Chasers on ITV: Mark Labbett hits out at bosses and makes ‘dig’ at Jenny Ryan
Helen McCrory and husband Damien smiling
Helen McCrory’s teenage children pay tribute to mum at memorial as new details of her death emerge