Deborah James made a heartbreaking confession in her latest interview as she’s receiving end-of-life care.

The inspirational podcast host and campaigner is receiving hospice at home care for bowel cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2016.

In a new interview, Deborah admitted she’s feeling “exhausted” but doesn’t feel like she’s “on my deathbed”.

Deborah said she’s “scared to fall asleep” (Credit: ITV)

Deborah James latest

Speaking to The Sun, Deborah said: “I’m not planning on dying anytime soon but it’s just so unpredictable.

“I’m scared to fall asleep and that’s one of the biggest reasons I’m so tired. I am scared to go to sleep.”

Deborah is being cared for by a hospice team and her family at her parents’ home in Surrey.

Deborah was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

In the interview, the star said even though her family are “knackered”, they’ve been going “above and beyond to look after me and nurse me”.

I’m scared to fall asleep and that’s one of the biggest reasons I’m so tired.

A couple of weeks ago, Deborah shared the news that her active care for bowel cancer had stopped and she was receiving hospice care at home.

Since then, the mother-of-two has incredibly raised more than £6million through her Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK.

Deborah James fund

The You, Me and The Big C podcast host also raised money through releasing a charity t-shirt with clothing brand In The Style and the Dame Deborah James Rose.

£2.50 from the sale of each of the roses goes towards her Bowelbabe Fund.

Deborah was also made a Dame by the Queen, with Prince William paying her a visit to personally give her the honour.

The Duke of Cambridge recently spoke about Deborah during a visit to London’s Royal Marsden hospital.

According to MailOnline, William told staff who cared for Deborah that she’s a “brave and inspirational woman”.

He added: “I met her children as well. It was very difficult talking to them about it but they seem to have been talking about the situation a lot.”

