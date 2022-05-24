Prince William has hailed Dame Deborah James as “brave and inspirational” during a visit to a specialist cancer treatment hospital.

Earlier this month William visited the podcaster and campaigner at her parents’ house to present her with her damehood.

Dame Deborah is receiving hospice care at home as she suffers with bowel cancer.

Dame Deborah James’ campaigning has raised millions for cancer charities (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

But William today met some staff who have treated her at London’s Royal Marsden hospital.

And he told another patient how “incredible” Dame Deborah has been as he revealed they all enjoyed a “lovely” afternoon together as he made the presentation.

However, William also admitted it wasn’t easy discussing their mother’s condition with her children when he met them.

Prince William, pictured here with Kate Middleton a few weeks ago, today visited the Royal Marsden hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William on Deborah James

According to reports, William reflected on how “honoured” he was to meet Dame Deborah.

He also noted how “massive” her legacy is and indicated he was blown away by her strength.

However, according to MailOnline, William also came in for praise during his visit.

Consultant Interventional Radiologist Dr Nicos Fotiadis, who treated Dame Deborah, reportedly thanked the royal for seeing her at home and sending a power message.

But William insisted Dame Deborah remain the focus, highlighting her “brilliant job”.

Dame Deborah’s children

Additionally, William reportedly spoke about how tough it is for her son Hugo, 14, and daughter Eloise, 12.

It was very difficult talking to them about it.

He added: “I met her children as well. It was very difficult talking to them about it but they seem to have been talking about the situation a lot.

“That’s so important in those moment that the family talk and communicate about it and the children are brought into what is going on.”

William went on: “It’s so difficult to talk about. But they were very open. I was asked lots of questions. It got me quite moved that they wanted to hear those answers, it was so open. Thank you so much for looking after her so well. She is a brave and inspirational woman.”

