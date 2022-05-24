Deborah James grins during interview on BBC Breakfast
Deborah James issues heartfelt thanks to Instagram fans for ‘thoughtful’ letters

Deborah was stunned by the amount of letters arriving

By Rebecca Carter
Deborah James issued a heartfelt thanks to Instagram fans after receiving a bunch of letters.

The inspirational podcast star, who is receiving hospice at home care for bowel cancer, has had letters reach her even though people haven’t put an address on them.

Deborah took to her Instagram Stories to thank the people sending “heartfelt” letters in the hope they would reach her.

Deborah James shares video of letters on Instagram Stories
Stunned Deborah thanked fans for the letters (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Deborah James on Instagram

Sharing a video of all the letters, Deborah said: “Every day, the effort people are going to, to not only write such heartfelt letters, to send them with no address in the hope they reach me.

Read more: Deborah James latest: Star reveals heartbreaking part she hopes to play in daughter’s wedding day

“They are! And they put such a smile on my whole family’s face. Thank you!”

In another clip, Deborah admitted the addresses people were writing were making her laugh.

Deborah James smiles in hospital room on Lorraine
Deborah is receiving end-of-life care (Credit: ITV)

She said: “The addresses are making us laugh, in a good way, and @royalmailofficial – thank you!

“You are all so thoughtful.”

Earlier this month, Deborah shared the heartbreaking news that her active care for bowel cancer has stopped.

She’s now receiving end-of-life care following her diagnosis with bowel cancer in 2016.

Since the devastating news, Deborah has incredibly raised more than £6million for Cancer Research UK through her Bowelbabe Fund.

Bowel Babe latest

But that’s not all. Deborah has also revealed she’s releasing another book in the summer.

She said on Instagram last week: “I wrote another book!! So I’ve got a few things to share with you before I die that I’m gutted I won’t see in real life!”

Meanwhile, Deborah received a damehood from the Queen.

Prince William paid a visit to her home to personally give her the honour too.

The amazing Deborah has also helped raise money through a charity t-shirt with clothing brand In The Style.

More recently, Deborah announced the release of the Dame Deborah James Rose.

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

She explained that £2.50 from the sale of each of the roses go towards her Bowelbabe Fund.

You can donate to Deborah’s Just Giving fund here.

