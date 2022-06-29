Deborah James’ cancer battle touched the hearts of millions, not least those currently living with the disease.

TV favourite Julia Bradbury was diagnosed with breast cancer last September and, in the wake of Deborah’s death, she has paid a heartfelt tribute.

The star also worried fans earlier this week when she revealed she’d had to cancel a planned trip to Wimbledon due to health reasons.

Julia Bradbury fans rallied round as the star revealed she wasn’t feeling well (Credit: YouTube)

Julia Bradbury pays tribute to Deborah James

Upon hearing the sad news, Julia admitted that she. was “heartbroken that Dame Deborah James has died”.

Julia added: “She has been the most incredible ambassador of life and cancer campaigner.

“My thoughts are with her family and children. Such a huge loss. Your bright light will shine on Deborah.”

Julia also shared a picture of her mammogram to Twitter and sent her thanks to Deborah for “encouraging people” to get checked “until your dying day”.

Deborah James died after a valiant battle with bowel cancer (Credit: Instagram)

Julia’s tears for Dame Deborah

This afternoon, Julia also made an emotional appearance on the BBC’s Woman’s Hour.

She explained that she had cried during the broadcast, and went on to explain why.

“I couldn’t help but cry on @BBCWomansHour because I think it’s incredible that Deborah and her family shared her final days with us all.

“And I feel so so sad for her children, family and friends.

“She truly was a shining light, and that smile.. gosh, that smile,” she said.

Julia Bradbury sparks health fears

Earlier this week Julia sparked concerns among her fans after admitting that she’d picked up a bug.

She explained that it stopped her from heading off on a planned trip to Wimbledon to enjoy the tennis.

“Grrrr. Meant to be at @Wimbledon today but caught a bug off my daughter.

“Let’s put it this way… Don’t think the strawberries and cream would have stayed in their place.

“Gutted, absolutely love #Wimbledon.”

Fans were quick to rally round and wish Julia better.

“Sorry to hear that Julia! Get well soon!” said one.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery, get well soon,” echoed another.

“Hope you and your daughter are okay and wish you a speedy recovery,” another commented.

