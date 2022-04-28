Julia Bradbury reveals her children’s heartbreaking questions after cancer diagnosis

Julia Bradbury appeared on This Morning today (April 28) and shared the heartbreaking impact her cancer diagnosis had on her children.

The Countryfile favourite was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and underwent a mastectomy.

She appeared on This Morning to discuss her new ITV documentary, which airs tonight, about her cancer journey.

Julia explained that her children were confused at first and shared some of the heartbreaking questions they probed her with.

Julia Bradbury opened up on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Julia Bradbury children

She told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “Telling your children you have cancer is the hardest thing you’ll ever have to do in your life.

“You also don’t know how much you tell them to be realistic, and how much you need to protect them. It’s a very tricky balance. I don’t think any parent really knows what to do.”

Read more: This Morning host Holly Willoughby tearful during Julia Bradbury chat

Julia went on to reveal that one of her children grew concerned that they wouldn’t be able to hug their mummy anymore, in case they “caught” cancer.

She explained: “One of my children said, ‘Can I still hug you’ and the other said, ‘Is it contagious?’

Julia Bradbury said her children asked some tough questions (Credit: ITV)

She admitted: “I never thought about either of those two things. You just don’t know what’s going through their mind. You do your best, but it’s a very difficult thing to navigate.”

Meanwhile, last month (March), Julia confessed that she felt “lucky” to be alive.

Read more: Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof cast: Meet the eight oh-so-cool celebrities

In a video shared on her Instagram, she told her followers: “Today I’m lucky enough to be filming in the Essex marshes, it’s so beautiful here and it’s teeming with birdlife as well.

“It’s a crisp lovely day with blue skies and the sun shining, and quite honestly, I just feel lucky to be alive, to be here.

“Nature just makes me feel grateful and humble. Being outside does so much good for mental health, can’t tell you enough. I recommend it.”

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me airs on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

Did you watch Julia Bradbury on This Morning? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.