Countryfile’s Julia Bradbury has revealed how she is doing in honest update following her recent mastectomy.

The telly presenter, 51, underwent the “brutal” operation last month after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Julia, who has three children, is still recovering from the surgery and is finding some days particularly tough.

How is Julia Bradbury?

Taking to Twitter on Friday night (November 5), Julia told fans that she often finds her breast cancer journey overwhelming.

She wrote: “You know what… yesterday wasn’t such a good day.

“Processing everything that’s happened & what the future holds sometimes is a bit much.

“I was told I’d have ups & downs but my focus has been on healing and accepting all the love & support, so I’ve largely been occupied with that.”

Julia says she has had ups and downs (Credit: ITV)

“Yesterday it all took over. And that’s okay. To everyone on the same path as I am.. I can only say today I feel better & I’m telling myself positive things.

“Everything I need is here right now. I’m loved & I’m okay.”

She added: “I’m sharing this because people have told me it helps them to see someone else going through the trials & tribulations of a cancer diagnosis.

“Sadly 1 in 2 of us will get a diagnosis in our lifetime. Love and hugs to you all.”

How have fans reacted to Julia’s update?

The star’s followers have been quick to respond with messages of support.

One told Julia: “Oh Julia. I am 5 months ahead of you on this roller coaster ride and remember clearly the day it HIT me.

“I had been strong, holding it all together when the flood gates opened – a kind of grief and the sobbing – boy I sobbed . But you need to. You so need to cry. Let it out. Hugs x.”

The star had her left breast removed last month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Another added: “You’re entitled to have off days Julia, don’t beat yourself up.

“I personally think you’ve done tremendously well, this whole new chapter in your life is not easy and to share your illness with others you are brilliant…”

The kind lady finished her message with: “Keep it up, Julia!!”

When was Julia diagnosed with breast cancer?

Julia went public with her breast cancer diagnosis in September.

She spoke out in a bid to encourage other women to check their breasts for signs of the disease.

Speaking to the Mail On Sunday, Julia said: “My plan is to come through it and out the other side and I hope to be able to do that bravely enough so that women who are scared to get tested, to get a diagnosis, go ahead.

“I want to be able to give them a wave and say: look, it’s horrible, but you can do it too.”

In early October, Julia went into hospital to have a 6cm tumour and her left breast removed.

Following the operation, the star shared a picture of herself propped up in her hospital bed.

She said: “The anxiety leading up to my mastectomy was overwhelming. Now I feel relief.

“I’m sad that such a brutal procedure is necessary in many breast cancer cases, but I choose life.

“I’ll follow Walt Whitman’s words: Keep your face always toward the sun & the shadows will fall behind you.”

Meanwhile, tonight (November 6), will appear on the latest episode of Celebrity Catchphrase.

Julia filmed the show earlier in the year alongside fellow contestants Roman Kemp and Richard Blackwood.

It airs on ITV at 7.30pm.

