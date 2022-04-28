Holly Willoughby became tearful on This Morning today after Julia Bradbury opened up about her cancer journey.

Julia appeared on the show to discuss her new ITV documentary, Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me.

The mum-of-three who underwent a mastectomy last year after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Julia Bradbury on This Morning today talking about her cancer journey (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby on This Morning today

Explaining her reasons behind doing the documentary, Julia said: “I’ve been honest about the discovery of my lump from the very beginning because I’ve always been a campaigner for cancer.

“My mother had cancer, my father had cancer, so I’ve been an ambassador for several cancer charities throughout my career and ironically I am an ambassador for ovarian cancer in the UK.”

Julia went on to discuss the heartbreaking moment she broke the news to her children.

She told a clearly emotional Holly: “Telling your children you have cancer is the hardest thing you’ll ever have to do in your life. You also don’t know how much you tell them to be realistic, and how much do you need to protect them.”

This Morning viewers then watched a clip of Julia reuniting with her children and speaking about her breasts and the journey she’s been on with them to her children.

After the clip was shown, a tearful Holly admitted: “That got me.”

Julia went on to assure Holly that her children quickly got used to the change.

She said: “They’ve made friends with my new boobs! They say, ‘Mummy, it doesn’t feel the same’ and I say, ‘No it doesn’t, but I’m here and that’s what it’s done.'”

Holly Willoughby teared up when Julia Bradbury spoke about her children (Credit: ITV)

Julia Bradbury cancer

A tearful Julia also confessed that her children didn’t understand her diagnosis at first.

Viewers praised Julia for her appearance on the show as one said: “You look amazing Julia. I’ll look forward to watching tonight.”

Another added: “Power to you Julia. Very inspirational talk on This Morning.”

A third wrote: “God bless Julia Bradbury.”

