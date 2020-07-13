Davina McCall issues warning over her Making The Cut podcast

Presenter Davina McCall issued a warning to her fans as she updated them on the latest episode in her podcast series.

The Long Lost Family host, 52, beamed alongside her boyfriend, Michael Douglas, in a selfie posted to her Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davina Mccall (@davinamccall) on Jul 10, 2020 at 12:30am PDT

What did Davina McCall tell her fans?

In the caption of the picture, Davina revealed that the new episode of her podcast, Making The Cut, was available to listen to.

And in a message to both new and long-time listeners, the former Big Brother UK warned that it could have a dramatic effect on their shopping habits!

Read more: Is Davina McCall in a relationship and why did the Big Brother star divorce husband Matthew Robertson?

She wrote: "The latest ep of our podcast @makingthecutpodcast drops today (Friday, July 10). Basically it's like the Trip Advisor for your life.

"It should really come with a warning... you may want to buy things ... (we try and keep it all mostly affordable...) a lot of what we recommend is free."

It should really come with a warning.

Writing further, Davina continued: "[In] today's we look at comedy, music, health crazes, periods, and happiness. Come and have a listen."

It follows a warning from Davina to parents of children who use social media.

Telling parents to check their kids' computers

Speaking on Making The Cut, she told listeners that 16-year-old daughter, Tilly, was sent pictures of naked genitalia on the chat website.

Davina explained: "So, let me explain what it's called. It's Omegle and their whole strapline is 'talk to strangers'. Red [bleeping] - excuse my language - flag right there. So it's like playing roulette. You sort of, spin the wheel, press enter and your face is there on the camera.

Davina McCall warned fans her podcast will affect their shopping habits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Brian Dowling hits back at Davina McCall in Big Brother row

"This morning, Tilly showed it to me. I sat down off camera, she was on camera. Out of the five people that she had - bearing in mind, it's 10 o'clock in the morning - two of them were just pictures of men's groins with a [bleepy], [bleeping]."

She went on to urge any parents listening to take care of what their children are exposed to online, warning that they need to be "checking their computers".

Are you a fan of Davina's Making The Cut podcast? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.