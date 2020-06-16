Is Davina McCall in a relationship and why did the Big Brother star divorce husband Matthew Robertson?

Presenter Davina McCall may be best known for her TV work - after gracing our screens for over two decades.

But what do you know about her life when the cameras stop rolling?

As the host returns with Big Brother's Best Shows Ever series, we take a look at her former flames, her kids and who she's currently dating...

Davina McCall has had her fair shares of romances (Credit: Splash)

Is Davina McCall in a relationship?

The lovable TV presenter, 52, is currently dating former hair stylist Michael Douglas, with the pair going public last year.

The couple have since launched their own podcast The Cut.

Read more: Why was Big Brother cancelled and is it coming back?

During a recent episode, Davina admitted how Michael was often there for her throughout the years.

She said: "Having been on the receiving end of being in the chair while you do my hair, it is like therapy. You therapied me for many, many, years!"

Why did Davina McCall split from her husband?

Davina and former husband Matthew Robertson appeared happier than ever before calling off their long term marriage in 2017.

The pair previously married on 29th June, 2000, and renewed their vows fifteen years later during a low-key ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

However, it wasn't meant to be with the host announcing their separation after years of counselling.

She shared in a statement: "I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated.

Davina and ex husband Matthew split in 2017 (Credit: Splash)

"Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time."

The TV star allegedly agreed to a £2.5 million quickie divorce.

Since then, the Masked Singer judge has opened up on their split, saying she went through "absolute emotional turmoil."

The former couple co-parent their three children (Credit: Splash)

Does Davina McCall have children?

Yes - three to be exact. Davina and Matthew share daughters Holly, 18, and Tilly, 16, and 13-year-old son Chester.

Despite their past differences, the two continue to successfully co-parent their kids.

Read more: Big Brother fans convinced the show will make a comeback as its Twitter account is reactivated

She told Woman: "Matthew is quite hands on, so I have support from him. We share the school runs in the morning, which is really nice.

"I won’t deny it feels quite full on when I’m on my own though. Now that Tilly’s nearly 16, I can go out and leave her and Chester at home for the evening, which has made quite a difference. I’m finding my new normal."

How many times has Davina McCall been married?

As well as her marriage to Matthew, Davina also tied the knot with actor Andrew Leggett.

The former couple wed in 1997 after a whirlwind romance, but split three months later amid reports of rows.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our ‘Grab a Grand’ competition!

The BB host has remained fairly tight lipped on their short lived marriage, but previously admitted "it was wrong."

She revealed in 2006: "I fell madly in love, but it was wrong, so I got out quick. I won't talk about it because he's not a celebrity and it's not fair on him."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.