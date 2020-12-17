Victoria Beckham has left fans worried after sharing a sombre snap of her husband David.

The 46-year-old designer sparked fears on Instagram yesterday, as she posted a topless photo of her hubby modelling a blanket from her fashion brand.

But while the star was keen to show off the trendy winter essential, fans couldn’t help but notice David appeared to be “crying”.

David and Victoria Beckham have sparked worry amongst fans (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Victoria Beckham say about her husband David?

The former footballer 45, who shares four children with his wife, looked upset as he clasped his hands together.

His collection of tattoos peeked out from underneath the colourful throw, which was wrapped around his shoulders.

Captioning the post, Vic penned: “The blankets are back! Kisses @davidbeckham all wrapped up and ready for a cosy Christmas #VBAtHome.”

Fans rushed to comment on David’s expression, with one pointing out: “He looks like he’s crying.”

A second added: “He looks like he’s being punished.”

A third asked: “Why is he crying?”

Another wrote: “He doesn’t look very happy in the eyes.”

While a fifth concerned fan said: “Is he ok looks like he is crying?”

David’s expression left fans concerned (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How are the Beckham family celebrating Christmas?

Last week, Victoria opened up on the family’s Christmas plans and said David couldn’t wait for the big day.

Speaking on Lorraine, she revealed: “I don’t know who is more excited, the kids or David!

“We’ve had Christmas music playing in the Beckham house for about a month and a half!”

Victoria – who shares Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine, with her hubby – also gave fans an insight into her eldest son’s wedding to Nicola Peltz.

Victoria shared the snap on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added: “They’re so happy. She’s wonderful, sweet and kind. She’s such a lovely, warm woman. We couldn’t have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable lady.

“It’s nice with everything that has gone on this year that Brooklyn has found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with.”

The couple announced their engagement in July, with Brooklyn revealing he popped the question earlier in the month.

